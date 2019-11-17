Ford v. Ferrari Beats Charlie’s Angels with a $31 Million Opening Weekend

0

20th Century Fox is going to be celebrating this week as its latest release, Ford v. Ferrari, just took first place at the weekend box office. The James Mangold-directed pic based on a true story stars Matt Damon as American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles, two men who come together to build a Ford car fast enough to beat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans.

According to the reports from early Sunday, Ford v. Ferrari will scoop up not just an A+ CinemaScore but also a $31 million across 3,528 locations nationwide by the time the weekend wraps up. This kind of domestic total puts it far ahead of the rest of the weekend box office competition, all of whom failed to even hit double digits. Overseas, Ford v. Ferrari kept up a similar pace, earning $21.4 million across 41 territories. Among the highest-earning territories were Russia ($3.2M), the United Kingdom ($2.3M), France ($2.3M), Australia ($1.7M), and Italy ($1.3M). All told, this racing drama will emerge from its first theatrical weekend with a global total of $52.4 million.

Unfortunately, fellow newcomer Charlie’s Angels didn’t fare as well in its opening weekend. The Elizabeth Banks-directed flick is the second reboot of the hit ’70s TV show, arriving nearly 20 years after the 2000 reboot which starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu premiered. Despite bringing a new trio of female superspies into the mix — this time it’s Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska — some fun new setpieces, and a B+ CinemaScore, Charlie’s Angels only managed $8.6 million domestically from its 3,452 locations, putting it in third place. It’s tough to tell whether the low numbers should be attributed to franchise fatigue, a marketing mishap, or something other critical element at this point. But compared to the openings weekends for the 2000 Charlie’s Angels, which earned $40.1 million domestically, and the 2003 sequel, which earned $37.6 million domestically, something is clearly up.

Ending their second weekend in theaters is WWII epic Midway, Last Christmas, Playing With Fire, and Doctor Sleep. All experienced notable dips from last weekend, putting them in the middle of the top 10 chart for this weekend’s roundup. The one exception is Midway, which may have had a 51% slip in earnings but came in second place with $8.75 million domestically. This brings its two-week U.S. total up to $35.1 million. In fourth place is Playing With Fire, which went down 33% and earned $8.55 million domestically. Meanwhile, fifth place’s Last Christmas dipped 41%, bringing in another $6.7 million domestic for Universal. In sixth place is Doctor Sleep, adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name and starring Ewan McGregor. The film slipped 56%, adding $6.2 million to its domestic earnings and bringing its stateside total up to $25 million.

Of additional note for different reasons are The Good Liar and Joker, the respective seventh and eighth place movies this weekend. The Good Liar, another newcomer to theaters, stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen and is directed by Bill Condon. The flick earned itself a B CinemaScore and placed in the top 10 with $5.65 million earned domestically. It’s been out since November 8 overseas and has brought in an additional $3.9 million internationally, making its global total to $9.55 million. Even though Joker is at eighth place in this weekend’s chart, it has now become the first R-rated movie to earn over $1 billion worldwide. This weekend it earned $5.63 million, bringing its domestic total to over $322 million while its international total rose to $694 million.

There’s only one weekend left before the start of the holiday season at the box office, which commences with the Thanksgiving/Black Friday long weekend. We’re looking at a few premieres in this last quiet (so to speak) weekend, with 21 Bridges and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood entering the race and fellow newbie Disney’s Frozen II most likely to absolutely dominate the box office considering its predecessor was a global success on a level previously unseen by the House of Mouse.

For more, check out our interview with Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks and Ford v. Ferrari stars Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal.