‘Frozen II’ Tops Box Office Again with $34.7M; ‘Knives Out’ Holds Strong at $14 Million

0

Disney’s Frozen II claims another win in the weekend box office race. Sitting at number one for the third weekend in a row, the sequel to 2013’s Frozen earned $34.7 million domestically. This marks a 60% drop from last weekend’s earnings. Meanwhile, the film averaged $7,974 per theaters from 4,348 theaters total. Disney also notes in their box office report it was another successful weekend overseas for Frozen II, where it reeled in $90.2 million from 48 territories, or about 95% of the market. All told, Frozen II‘s third weekend in theaters resulted in a global total of $124.9 million.

At this point in its run, Frozen II has earned $337.6 million domestically and $582.1 million overseas. This makes for a to-date global total of $920 million. Abroad, Frozen II is the #1 movie in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, U.A.E., UK, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and every territory released in Latin America, per Disney’s weekend box office report. Considering its pace, Frozen II will likely crack $1 billion in its global total by this time next week — a significant milestone for the Frozen franchise, Disney, and animated movies overall. If and when it does cross the $1 billion finish line, it will become the sixth Disney movie in 2019 to have pulled it off. Simply incredible.

Next up: Knives Out. Dipping 47% since last weekend’s Thanksgiving box office feast with $14.1 million earned over its second weekend in domestic theaters, bringing its domestic total up to $63.5 million. Abroad, Knives Out is also doing so well its global total is now up to $124 million. Week-to-week dips aside, the dollars are telling us audiences are not just enjoying Rian Johnson‘s original whodunit starring the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson (and so many other talented folks), but are actively going to see it enough to push it to the top of the chart. It’s heartening to see a mid-budget original pic not just do well, but stay in the black and thrive to boot.

The rest of the top five in this weekend’s box office chart include number three’s Ford v. Ferrari, number four’s Queen & Slim, and number five’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Ford v. Ferrari scooped up $6.54 million domestically from 3,746 locations, a 56% dip from last weekend. Queen & Slim, now exiting its second weekend in theaters, added $6.53 million to its pockets and bringing its domestic total up to $27 million. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood marches on with $5.2 million earned domestically, averaging $1,490 per theater from 3,491 locations. The Tom Hanks-starring pic now has a domestic total of $43 million.

The bottom half of the chart is made up of some interesting results. The Todd Haynes-directed drama Dark Waters, which stars Mark Ruffalo investigating a corporate cover-up on a potential environmental crisis, comes in at number 6 with $4.1 million earned domestically from its 2,012 locations. Hangin’ out at number seven is STX Entertainment release 21 Bridges starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller with $2.9 million earned domestically as it exits its third weekend in theaters. In the final slots are some familiar faces: Playing With Fire at number eight with $2 million domestic; Joker at number nine with $1.04 million domestic; and Last Christmas at number 10 with $1.01 million domestic.

Another big weekend is on the horizon as more awards-season contenders, dramas, and action flicks fill up theaters. Those movies include Jumanji: The Next Level, Black Christmas, Richard Jewell, Bombshell, and Uncut Gems.