‘The Rhythm Section’ Flops with $2.8 Mil as ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Scores $17.7 Mil

Paramount Pictures is taking a big hit this weekend as The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown flops hard. But, it’s not all bad news where action movies are concerned because Sony’s Bad Boys For Life emerged victorious for the third weekend in a row on this, the weekend of Super Bowl LIV. So, just how high were the highs and how low were the lows.

Well, let’s start with the bad news first: The Rhythm Section earned just $2.8 million domestic over its opening weekend which puts it at number 10 in the box office chart. The Lively-led action flick about a young woman trying to avenge the death of her family didn’t grab hold of audiences they way one might have hoped, especially with Law and Brown in there lending a helping hand. The Rhythm Section has an abysmal opening weekend per theater average of just $918 as it shows on 3,049 screens across the U.S. The Paramount pic earned a middling C+ CinemaScore and a grim 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s tough to say what the specific culprit is here for the twice-delayed film costing a reported $50 million, but right now, The Rhythm Section is box office toast.

The weekend box office winner, Bad Boys For Life, has maintained its hot streak through the weekend despite competing with the Super Bowl for eyeballs. As the weekend comes to a close, Bad Boys For Life pocketed $17.7 million domestic, bringing its domestic total up to $148 million. The pic has kept a high per theater average of $4,771 despite losing 70 screens.

The Bad Boys For Life win is also major when you consider it did nearly double in a single, non-opening weekend than the film at number two, Universal’s 1917. The WWI action-drama directed by Sam Mendes (and, arguably, the only Universal film doing well these days) added $9.7 million to its domestic total, bringing it up to $119.2 million. This represents a 39% dip from the previous weekend despite adding 50 screens. At number three is Dolittle with $7.7 million. Despite being a critical failure, it seems the charm of Robert Downey Jr. talking to animals voiced by the likes of John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tom Holland has kept moviegoers intrigued. As it ends its third weekend in theaters Dolittle now has a $55 million domestic total and $71.4 million international total, making for a worldwide sum of $126.6 million. Gretel & Hansel is holding on at number four and thus, is doing remarkably better than fellow new release The Rhythm Section. The Sophia Lillis and Alice Krige-starrer opened to $6.1 million domestic and averaged $2,012 per screen. For a C- CinemaScoring horror film, we can safely chalk up those results to a “not too shabby.”

Elsewhere in the chart, box office veterans Jumanji: The Next Level, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Little Women hold on at numbers six, seven, and nine respectively. Sandwiched in there is yet another horror release, The Turning, now ending its second weekend at number eight. Starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, and Brooklyn Prince, The Turning has sunk even further in the rankings while earning $3.1 million domestic, bringing its domestic total up to $11.7 million.