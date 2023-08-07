The Big Picture Barbie reaches a major milestone, crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office and becoming a global phenomenon.

Life in plastic continues to be fantastic for Barbie, as Greta Gerwig's blockbuster crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. In other news, Meg 2 scored a decent debut while holding out for international results. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer continues to impress despite its lengthy runtime and adult rating, while movie theaters across the county prepare for the conclusion of the summer movie season.

The final remnants of "Barbenheimer" make their mark across the big screen before the summer release season concludes with the debut of Blue Beetle looming in the calendar over the next few weeks. Things are not looking good for the next installment in the DCEU, with early forecasts telling that the new superhero origin story won't perform as strongly as other titles from the same franchise, which has been on a downturn this year. The recently released TMNT: Mutant Mayhem may be able to take advantage of a relatively clear August before the calendar moves into the fall with spooky titles such as The Nun II or Five Nights at Freddy's taking center stage.

Barbie Fever Continues to Strike

Margot Robbie herself believed the project could earn over $1 billion when she pitched it to the studio, and she turned out to be right. When it comes to the domestic side of things, Barbie earned $53 million during its third weekend playing on big screens across the United States and Canada. The number represents a 43% drop from last weekend, demonstrating just how strong the overall box office performance of the comedy has been. Barbie is only the sixth release to earn over a billion dollars since the pandemic shut down movie theaters. Barbie has earned $572 million from international markets, turning the movie into a pop culture phenomenon all over the world. The film is also the first billion-dollar hit for Warner Bros. in four years, with the last of their movies to achieve the accomplishment being Joker.

Meg 2 Takes a Bite Out of the Box Office

Image via Warner Bros

When it comes to the other titles that performed well at the box office this weekend, Meg 2: The Trench swam in at second place, with a $30 million domestic debut for the sequel that features Jason Statham once again fighting against prehistoric sea monsters. Its predecessor, The Meg, earned $45 million on its debut when it hit the big screen back in 2018, but just as they did with that movie, Warner Bros. is counting on international markets to bring the film's total earnings to the surface. And it seems to be working, with other countries earning a total of $112 million for the sequel just over the past weekend alone, bringing its global total to $142 million.

Oppenheimer Continues Its Explosive Run

Image by Annamaria Ward

In the third spot, Oppenheimer continues to perform exceptionally well for an R-rated movie with a 3-hour runtime. Christopher Nolan's drama starring Cillian Murphy as the man behind the atomic bomb earned $28.7 million during its third weekend at the domestic box office. The fact that the movie already earned over $500 million at the worldwide box office is impressive considering the odds stacked against it, including its previously mentioned runtime and the fierce competition of the summer movie season. With a 38% drop, it looks like audiences are still eager to watch the latest Nolan project. The film has made $114 million in IMAX alone, leading to another extension of its run in that format.

Over the next few weeks, Barbie is expected to continue its powerful run, seeing how far it can go after recently hitting the $1 billion mark. On the other hand, the lack of similar competition could allow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to perform strongly over time. If that was the case, the animated adventure featuring the turtles could see impressive holds over the next few weeks — with $51 million globally in its debut weekend the film should easily cross the $100 million mark as it opens in more territories internationally.

