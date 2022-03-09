Disney+ has just announced that Weekend Family, the streaming service's first French Disney+ original series will begin streaming in the United States this March. The series originally started streaming on Disney+ in France, Spain, Australia, and several other markets this February. Weekend Family will become available in the United States and the United Kingdom on March 09, 2022.

The series follows the exploits of a "super-blended" family consisting of a father, Fred, played by Eric Judor, and his three daughters. Each weekend, Fred is visited by his three daughters, each with a different mother. And his daughters are all just as different and unique as their varying mothers. Clara (Liona Bordonaro) is an idealist, Victoire (Midie Dreyfus) is the quirky one, and Romy, played by Roxane Barrazuol, can sometimes be a bit of a handful. To make things even more complicated, the mothers, played by Annelise Hesme, Jeanne Bournaud, and Annabel Lopez, and Fred's best friend are also heavily involved.

All of this is a lot in and of itself. However, when Fred finds that he is falling in love once again, this time with Emmanuelle, played by Daphné Côté Hallé, an academic with no experience rearing children, things seem to spiral out of their usual, precarious balance. The series will follow Emmanuelle and Fred's journey to finding a new balance in an already kinetic family dynamic, and Emmanuelle will have to learn to be a step-mom of a different stripe.

The new trailer shows the extent of the whacky and often messy antics, from mistaking hair removal cream for a therapeutic face mask to a jump scare featuring Romy sneaking into Fred's bedroom at the least opportune time. The series, like the trailer, will be dubbed for American viewers.

The series consists of eight episodes. It is directed by Pierre-François Martin-Laval, who previously worked on Gaston Lagaffe, Serial Teachers, and Fahim along with Sophie Reine, who previously worked on Cigarettes et Chocolat Chaud. Baptiste Filleul serves as the show’s creator. Géraldine de Margerie and Nour Ben Salem are the head writers on the series. The series is produced by Sandra Ouaiss, Dorothée Woillez, and Nathalie Majdar of Elephant for Disney+.

The series will be available on Disney+ in the United States beginning March 09, 2022. Until then, you can check out the trailer below.

