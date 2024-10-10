The Big Picture Collider is excited to announce a special screening of Weekend in Taipei, followed by a Q&A.

Weekend in Taipei is an action thriller starring Luke Evans by director and co-writer George Huang and co-writer Luc Besson.

Check out the details below for your chance to enter to win free tickets to our LA screening on October 21!

For our next special screening, Collider is thrilled to announce we’re teaming up with Ketchup Entertainment for an advanced showing of director George Huang’s (Swimming with Sharks) upcoming action thriller. From the creators of Taken and The Transporter comes Weekend in Taipei, starring Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Fast & Furious 6), Gwei Lun-mei (Girlfriend Boyfriend), and Sung Kang (Fast X). Following the movie, there will be an exclusive Q&A with Huang, Evans, and Wyatt Yang. Read on for details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets.

Weekend in Taipei is a heart-pounding, action-packed thriller penned by Huang and filmmaker Luc Besson (The Fifth Element). In this post-John Wick renaissance of action movies we’re reveling in, Weekend in Taipei features a ton of stylized choreographed fight sequences, fast cars, impeccable style, and punches that rarely miss. Evans stars as John Lawlor, a DEA agent who, years ago, compromised his mission by falling in love with Josephine Kwang (Lun-mei), one of the Asian underworld’s best transport drivers. Now, John has returned to Taipei with one mission — but is that mission to finish the job he started or win back the love of his life?

‘Weekend in Taipei’ Screening Details

If you're in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, join us for this exciting opportunity to catch Weekend in Taipei before the movie hits theaters exclusively on November 8. This advanced screening will take place at Solotech Studios on Monday, October 21. The doors will open at 6 pm, and the movie will begin at 7 pm. Following the screening, we'll have George Huang, Luke Evans, Sung Kang, and Wyatt Yang for the Q&A.

How to Get ‘Weekend in Taipei’ Tickets

For your chance to win tickets to this early screening and Q&A, hit this link to provide us with your email address. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity to see this one early, so be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 21, so keep an eye out.

Weekend in Taipei will be released exclusively in theaters beginning November 8. Be sure to check with Collider for even more special screening events.