The Big Picture Weekend In Taipei features Luke Evans and Sung Kang in an action-packed movie with a unique setting.

The movie reunites Evans and Kang, who previously co-starred in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Directed by George Huang, the film promises thrilling action scenes and compelling storytelling.

Fans of action flicks are constantly on the lookout for their next favorite movie, and chances are that an unforgettable one is coming their way. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the trailer for Weekend In Taipei, an action movie that stars Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Sung Kang (Fast & Furious franchise). Collider is also excited to exclusively share that the film is slated to hit theaters on November 1.

The locations of Weekend In Taipei are certain to be one of the high points of the movie, and the story is also pretty compelling: Evans plays John Lawlor, a DEA agent who only lives for his job. He pulls out all the stops to capture bad guys, but there may be a reason why he buried himself in work — 15 years before, he fell in love with a woman who was forced to break apart from him due to some pretty dark crime and corruption-related events. Now, however, John is reunited with Joey Kang (Gwei Lun-mei) as they meet by chance during a job in Taipei, where he also meets her son (Wyatt Yang).

Another important cast member from Weekend In Taipei is Sung Kang. One of the fan-favorite characters from the Fast & Furious franchise, Kang co-starred with Evans in Furious 6. In the franchise, Evans played Owen Shaw, the younger brother of Deckard (Jason Statham). In the story, Owen is indirectly responsible for Han's (Kang) death, and it took some installments to sort all this story out.

Ketchup Entertainment Is a Movie Company to Keep Our Eyes On

Weekend In Taipei is directed by George Huang, who helms his first feature film since 2001's How To Make a Monster. Huang co-wrote the script with Luc Besson (Lucy). In an official statement, Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West commented that Huang "masterfully directed" the action flick and called it "an exciting movie."

Ketchup Entertainment has been on a winning streak over the past years. Aside from Weekend In Taipei, for whom they are the U.S. distributors, the distribution company is also attached to titles like Berlin Film Festival standout Memory, Michael Mann's Ferrari and the upcoming (and highly anticipated) reboot Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Weekend In Taipei is slated to premiere in theaters on November 1. You can watch the exclusive trailer in the player above.