Weekend in Taipei, the thrilling new action film from the creators of The Transporter and Taken, is due out in theaters on November 8. Collider is thrilled to be exclusively showing off to our readers a fantastically fun, colorful, and retro trailer for the movie, reminiscent of those well-worn trailers you'd find at the start of your Blockbuster Video rental on a Friday evening. The movie stars Luke Evans (Fast and Furious 6, Beauty and the Beast), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious Saga, Raya and the Last Dragon), and Gwei Lun-mei (Girlfriend Boyfriend), and is directed by Geoge Huang.

Weekend in Taipei is an edge-of-your-seat, heart-stopping roller coaster ride, and is also written by Huang and filmmaker Luc Besson (The Fifth Element). A truly modern action film with fast-paced choreography and death-defying stunts, Weekend in Taipei features a huge number of incredibly stylish fight sequences, fast cars, immaculate style, and hard-hitting kicks and punches that the audience can feel even in their seats. Evans portrays John Lawlor, a DEA agent whose mission was derailed years ago when he fell in love with Josephine Kwang (Lun-mei), one of the most skilled transport drivers in the Asian underworld. Now, John is back in Taipei, facing a new mission — but is he here to finally complete the task he abandoned, or to rekindle the romance he left behind?

The trailer comes with a lovely grainy finish, reminiscent of those well-used VHS tapes from the good old days. As fitting with a 90s trailer, we are also treated to a charming narrator taking us through every blow-by-blow in the action-packed visual feast.

Luke Evans and Sung Kang Are Action Veterans

Luke Evans and Sung Kang are both well-established in the action genre, with key roles in popular franchises. Evans is probably best known to mainstream audiences for his portrayal of Owen Shaw — the brother of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw — in Fast & Furious 6, as well as action-packed films like Dracula Untold, The Hobbit trilogy, and The Three Musketeers. Kang, best known for his role as Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise, has also appeared in action films like Ninja Assassin and Bullet to the Head.

Weekend in Taipei will be released on November 8 in theaters. Check out our exclusive trailer above. You can also grab your tickets to catch it on the big screen below.

