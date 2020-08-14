Watch: Weezer Meets Bill and Ted in Music Video for “Beginning of the End”; Soundtrack Details Revealed

Details for the official Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack have been announced, and to mark the occasion a music video for the first single has been unveiled – one guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Weezer wrote and performed “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”, which is the first single from the soundtrack. The music video features the band performing as footage from the sequel plays, but it concludes with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appearing in character with a special request for the band.

It’s a positively delightful treat for a Friday watch, and a reminder that this joyous sequel is heading our way at the end of the month. Indeed, Bill and Ted Face the Music opens in select theaters and PVOD on August 28th, bringing the long-awaited sequel to our eyeballs (and ears!) once and for all.

The story finds Bill and Ted struggling to write the song that will save the universe on a very short deadline, seeking help from friends both old and new.

As for the soundtrack, it’ll be released by 10K Projects on August 28th but is available for pre—order right now. Artists include Cold War Kids, Mastadon, and of course Wyld Stallyns. Check out the full tracklisting below, followed by the Weezer music video.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track listing: