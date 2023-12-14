The Big Picture Weezer is planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, the Blue Album, with a deluxe package and an epic tour.

The Blue Album is beloved by fans and is considered a '90s-defining sound. It contains familiar tunes that resonate with listeners of all backgrounds.

Weezer's is set to appear in the Netflix movie The Family Switch.

While for some of us, it may feel like just yesterday since we tossed Weezer’s debut album, widely known as the Blue Album, into our Panasonic CD players, it’s been almost three decades since the iconic band first dropped their ‘90s-defining sound. With the 30th anniversary almost upon us, as May 2024 rapidly approaches, fans have been buzzing, eagerly awaiting news of what the rockers have in store. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, during which band members Rivers Cuomo and Brian Bell primarily discussed their experience working on Netflix’s recently released holiday movie, Family Switch, the musicians also teased how they planned to celebrate the big 3-0, giving their following something to look forward to.

“We’re putting ideas together,” Cuomo says, adding that the band didn’t do anything exciting to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, so they want to do it this time. “It’s just this tidal wave of passion,” the singer and guitarist says of the fans’ obsession with the record, “So, we are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour.”

As Weintraub points out following Cuomo’s remark about a potential tour, the band is wrapping up 2023 with a show in Oklahoma at the end of the month with nothing on the calendar after that aside from a few shows in the early summer. Naturally, he asked if there would be something to celebrate the Blue Album more officially. “Yeah, I think the public tour dates cut off in June and then there’s this very suspicious blank space in our calendar for months after that,” Cuomo teased, “so I’d keep your eye on that.”

The Legacy of the 'Blue Album'

Close

Before Weezer took listeners off to an “Island in the Sun” or to the BMW and Mercedes-packed streets of “Beverly Hills,” the band dropped their debut self-titled album, which has come to affectionately be known as the Blue Album. Kicking things off with “My Name is Jonas,” the tracklist is packed with familiar tunes that anyone — even non-Weezer fans — will recognize. A perfect soundtrack for all of your angst-filled needs, every subject under the sun was touched on over the course of 10 songs. Worried your mom and stepdad might split up? Crank up “Say It Ain’t So,” and let those worries dissipate. Want to sing a song about an unraveling sweater that has nothing to do with a knitted piece of clothing? Bop along to the band’s first single, “Undone — The Sweater Song.”

As for their appearance in Family Switch, the band appears on stage alongside the film’s main cast, Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Brady Noon, where they also flex their acting muscles. You can catch Weezer in the Netflix movie, which is currently streaming, and keep your eyes peeled on their website for any news surrounding the Blue Album’s 30th-anniversary celebration. Watch the trailer for Family Switch below.

Watch on Netflix