After taking over the radio airwaves for the last 30 years and selling platinum album after platinum album, Weezer is moving their show to Broadway. And, although we wish we were making an announcement that the band was doing a show à la Green Day’s American Idiot, that’s sadly not the case. But, on the bright side, the musical legends will be following in the footsteps of other revered performers like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen as they will be taking over the Broadway Theatre beginning September 13 for a five-show residency. The musicians took to their Twitter account today to announce the run which is being dubbed: SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway.

If you’re a major fan of the rock band, you’re not going to want to miss a second of these performances and perhaps may even want to buy tickets to all five nights as, like Phish’s yearly New Year's Eve takeover at Madison Square Garden, no two shows will be the same. Weezer plans to break each set up into different songs from their SZNZ albums as follows: SZNZ Spring on September 13, SZNZ Summer on September 14, SZNZ Autumn on September 16, SZNZ Winter on September 17, and an encore performance that will blend various titles from each grouping of the EP on September 19. But wait, there’s more! Along with their solstice-themed setlists, the band will also mix in favorites from their other albums over the years, truly making this show a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The band’s Twitter post revealed that tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 am E.T. on their website, so don’t miss out!

While Weezer has experience in creating albums with themes that shape a story and could be considered to be concept albums ie 1996’s Pinkerton and 2016’s Weezer (White Album), SZNZ is the first set of EPs they’ve really gone extra concept-y for. Each installment pays homage to a different time of the year and uses motifs that sound like that — for a lack of a better word — season. The first drop came in March with Spring with Summer landing this week. Autumn is set for a September 23 release with Winter rounding it out just in time for the holidays on December 21.

If you can’t catch Weezer’s Broadway takeover, you may have a chance to hear some new tunes over their summer tour which has scheduled stops in locations including Dublin, London, and San Francisco. Check out the band’s full Twitter announcement below.