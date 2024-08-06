The Big Picture Weird Al Yankovic stars in an indie comedy about a one-hit wonder rock star at a small town science fair.

The film also features Jackie Tohn, David Wain, Tia Carrere, Sklar Brothers, and more.

Director Kestrin Pantera promises hilarity, heart, and dick-punching stories.

Weird Al Yankovic, fresh off the success of his biopic Weird, is set to hit the screen in a new indie comedy from writer-director Kestrin Pantera. Jackie Tohn, David Wain, Tia Carrere, and Randy and Jason Sklar will also star in the as-yet untitled film. Deadline reports that the film is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The film will center around a one-hit wonder rock star who moves with her family to a small town and sublimates her career and personal frustrations into the local fifth-grade science fair. Mayhem ensues as the locals are whipped into a frenzy. In addition to Yankovic, Tohn (GLOW), Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), Carerre (Wayne's World), and the Sklar Brothers (Cheap Seats), the film will also star Breeda Wool (National Treasure: Edge of History) and Sam Littlefield (Batwoman); it will also feature cameos from Tiffany Haddish (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), Rob Corddry (Ballers) and Sherry Cola (Good Trouble). Says Pantera, whose James Bond parody short film Dr. No Means No premiered exclusively on Collider, "It’s an honor to bring this film to life alongside the funniest, smartest, most attractive and weirdest people alive. Hilarity, heart and dick-punching stories are what Pantera Pictures is all about. Can’t wait to unleash this film (and our slate) upon the world."

What Other Movies Has Weird Al Yankovic Been In?

Close

Parodist and musician Yankovic's most prominent on-screen role was as the lead in 1989's UHF, in which he plays a slacker who turns around a local TV station's fortunes with a slate of oddball programming. Although the film was a financial disappointment, it found its audience on home video and has become a cult classic. He cameoed in all three Naked Gun movies, and also made small appearances in Tapeheads, Halloween II, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and Bill and Ted Face the Music. Yankovic recently appeared in his own biopic as record executive Tony Scotti, acting alongside Daniel Radcliffe playing a younger Yankovic. Yankovic has also provided the title songs for the comedies Johnny Dangerously and Spy Hard.

Pantera will both write and direct the new film, which is being produced by her newly-formed production company, Pantera Pictures. She previously helmed the indie dramedy Pretty Problems, and is slated to adapt her short Dr. No Means No into a feature-length comedy.

Kestrin Pantera's untitled indie comedy is currently in production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.