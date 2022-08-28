"Weird Al" Yankovic has released a teaser for the trailer of the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the biographical film about the iconic comedic singer starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter). A new trailer is set to be released tomorrow on August 29, 2022. This will be just a little more than a week ahead of its debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 before its wider release on the Roku channel on November 4.

The upcoming trailer's announcement was made by Yankovic on Twitter, where he posted a short eight-second preview of the trailer that included snippets of Radcliffe as the titular artist and some of the exciting moments of Yankovic's life that will be shown off in the film. The video also included a part of Yankovic's 1983 parody song "I Love Rocky Road."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by Eric Appel, known for directing episodes of popular shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Silicon Valley. Appel also served as a co-writer on the film, having penned the screenplay alongside Yankovic himself. The upcoming film is set to show the previously untold story behind the career of the iconic singer that has a discography that includes memorable hits like the aforementioned "I Love Rocky Road" as well as "Eat It", "Canadian Idiot", "White and Nerdy", and "Amish Paradise" while also delving into the more serious side of the comedic figure.

Image via Roku Channel

RELATED: 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Poster Showcases Daniel Radcliffe as the Titular Superstar

In addition to Radcliffe, the cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a star-studded ensemble that includes the likes of Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Madonna and Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento as well as Toby Huss (King of the Hill) and Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya) as Nick and Mary Yankovic, respectively. Other cast members include Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as Oprah Winfrey and Spencer Treat Clark (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Steve Jay. Along with being the subject of the film and Appel's co-writer, Yankovic also serves as a producer on the project, joining Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Whitney Hodack, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva in the role. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 before moving to the Roku channel for free on November 4. You can find Yankovic's tweet about the upcoming trailer down below: