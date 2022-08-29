If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.

In the newly released trailer, we also get our first look at Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey. The trailer sets the comedic but complicated tone to expect from the movie while also spotlighting Weird Al's "checkered past". The musician's relationship with Madonna and Dr. Demento's (Rainn Wilson, The Office) influence on his career also takes center stage in the trailer. Radcliffe looks every bit the part with Yankovic's widely curly hair and eccentric approach to life. The Eric Appel-directed film looks like it may just top Baz Lurhmann's Elvis in terms of spectacle. Weird combines the flashing, glittery lights of superstardom, the raucous humor Yankovic is known for, and a more in-depth look at parts of Yankovic's life not previously familiar to the audience.

Alongside Radcliffe, Wood, and Brunson, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya) as "Weird Al"'s mother Mary Yankovic, Toby Huss (Dickinson) as his father, Nick Yankovic, Spencer Treat Clark as bassist Steve Jay, Dot-Marie Jones as Mama Bear, and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan.

Appel, who has a few comedic credits under his belt including episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, and Silicon Valley, is a perfect fit for this over-the-top story. He directs the film from a script that he co-wrote with Yankovic. Weird is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango and is set to explore every strange facet of Yankovic's life from being an "instant success and sex symbol," to the "infamous romance that nearly destroys him" — that is at least, according to the film's official summary, no doubt penned by Yankovic himself.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is set to premiere in the Midnight Madness category at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 and shortly after, on November 4, the movie will arrive on The Roku Channel to stream for free. Watch the full trailer for the film down below: