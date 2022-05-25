“Weird Al" Yankovic recently teamed up with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel called The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The graphic novel, which is now available for pre-ordering, will feature work from some of the best artists in the business.

Written by Yankovic himself, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic features illustrated versions of more than 20 of the parody artist's popular songs. Artists involved in the collaboration include Michael Kupperman (Tales Designed to Thrizzle, The New Yorker), Bill Plympton (Your Face, Guard Dog), Peter Bagge (Hate), Steve Chanks (Revolver Magazine), Felipe Sobreiro (Luther Strode, Death’s Head), Aaron Augenblick (Superjail!, Ugly Americans), Gideon Kendall (Megaghost), and many more. The graphic novel also features a forward by acclaimed comedian, Emo Philips.

Yankovic hilariously shared his feelings about the graphic novel, saying, “It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators. I’ve actually been playing the long game—the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

Currently, there are several options for pre-ordering The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. Available for $29.99, the Standard Edition option comes with a Standard Edition Hardcover Graphic Novel featuring cover art by Drew Friedman. For $99.99, individuals can purchase the Deluxe Edition option, which features a Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel with an Oversized Hardcover, Graphic Novel Slipcase, 3-Piece Exclusive "Weird Al" Yankovic Art Print Set, "Weird Al" Yankovic Vinyl Slipmat, and "Weird Al" Yankovic wax pack of Al's collector's cards. Lastly, the Super Deluxe Edition option is available for $299.99 and features the same items as the Deluxe Edition option, plus "Weird Al" Yankovic drink coasters and a "Weird Al" Yankovic branded mini-accordion. Additionally, all graphic novels ordered through the Super Deluxe Edition option are hand-signed by Yankovic himself.

Born Alfred Matthew Yankovic, "Weird Al" went on to become the most prolific parody musician in the world. Some of his most popular hits include "Amish Paradise," "Smells Like Nirvana," "White & Nerdy," "Eat It," and "Like a Surgeon." Yankovic is also the subject of an upcoming biographical comedy film called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which debuted its first trailer earlier this month. Directed by Eric Appel, the film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the musician. Filming on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story recently wrapped, and the film is set to release on The Roku Channel in the fall of 2022.

