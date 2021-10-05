If you’ve been to the movies lately, you might’ve noticed something…strange. Like more and more feature films being “boxed in” in terms of the aspect ratios they’re presented in. Aspect ratio is a term referring to the ratio of the width and height of an image. Traditionally, movies are presented in either a wide 2.40:1 aspect ratio or a 1.85:1 aspect ratio that fills up the entire screen.

But in recent years, more movies have been projected in much more unorthodox aspect ratios, ones that emphasize the square shape of the frame. Many of these films, like First Cow or First Reformed, are presented in a 1.37:1 aspect ratio known as the Academy Ratio. Other modern features, such as C’mon C’mon and Spencer, are projected in similar but slightly wider framing of 1.66:1. Still others, like The Lighthouse or The Tragedy of Macbeth, aim for the even narrower aspect ratio of 1.19.1. The specific ratio may vary, but all these films share a common trait of being modern features that rebel against the default aspect ratio choices of 21st-century cinema. The question that remains, though, is why?

After all, starting in the 1950s with the introduction of CinemaScope, major American movies quickly eschewed the Academy Ratio, which had been the default projecting format for decades. As the years went on, it was rare to find even indie films that employed the Academy Ratio. Up until 2010, only the occasional curiosity item, like Gus van Sant’s Elephant or Harmony Korine’s Trash Humpers, were shot in either 1.37:1 or other unusual aspect ratios.

It was easy to see why these titles weren’t the norm just given the possibility of alienating potential moviegoers who would find the format off-putting. There was also the problem that, for the longest time, post-1950s uses of a 4:3 aspect ratio were associated with a practice called pan-and-scan. This process involved cropping the image of a film shot in 2.40:1 so that it could be seen in a “fullscreen” format on VHS or DVD. The likes of Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, not to mention countless directors, lambasted this practice of altering the appearance of a movie to fit the demands of home video. With such widespread derision, it was difficult for any new release intentionally shot in the format to rise above the stigma of pan-and-scan releases.

But then, at the start of the 2010s, something started to change. A handful of filmmakers began to embrace the possibilities of that classic Academy Ratio. Andrea Arnold was at the forefront of this movement with her British film Fish Tank (released across the globe in 2009 and 2010), which was told in an unorthodox 1.33:1 aspect ratio. A year later, Kelly Reichardt stepped up to the plate and proved this was no one-off fad with her Western feature Meek’s Cutoff, also captured in a 1.33 aspect ratio.

Cutoff was an especially interesting use of the format, as its aspect ratio inherently went against many 20th century Westerns shot in either CinemaScope or the 2.35:1 aspect ratio. By using the more cramped 1.33 aspect ratio, Cutoff was creating a visual extension for the movie’s subversive focus. That focus was on how trapped women and indigenous people were in the days of American settlers traveling westward for new land. Rather than just being a gimmick, Meek’s Cutoff showed how unusual aspect ratios could be used for weighty thematic purposes. In addition to indie trailblazers like Arnold and Reichardt, the 2011 Best Picture winner The Artist was captured in a 1.33:1 aspect ratio, to solidify the film being in line with the silent era features it was emulating.

The connection between critical/award season glory and these old-school aspect ratios only grew stronger in the years to come. Two titles from Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida and Cold War) may not have become box office juggernauts, but their widespread acclaim and Best Cinematography Oscar nods not only normalized the use of old-school aspect ratios but added an air of prestige to them. The same year as Ida, The Grand Budapest Hotel, which became the highest-grossing film of Wes Anderson’s career and a Best Picture nominee, also used a 4:3 aspect ratio for one of its segments.

Since 2014, movies that have filmed and projected in unusual aspect ratios have only become more common. Titles produced and/or distributed by A24 have made especially extensive use of the format, with titles from the indie studio ranging from A Ghost Story to Mid-90s all making use of unusual aspect ratios. A24’s recurring distribution of titles shot in this manner is especially important to note given that the studio typically puts its films out in hundreds of theaters. Whereas Elephant never played in more than 38 theaters in 2003, A24 sent out The Lighthouse in its 1.19:1 aspect ratio into 978 theaters at the end of 2019. Unorthodox aspect ratios are no longer a niche entity, they’re being seen in multiplexes across the nation.

Looking over the last decade of cinema, it’s clear what films and studios have had a significant hand in helping to popularize the resurging use of unusual aspect ratios. What’s less clear is the various factors that have informed filmmakers gravitating towards this idiosyncratic visual detail.

Home video industry trends also had a hand in opening the door for the comeback of the Academy Ratio and other similar aspect ratios. For one thing, the Fullscreen era of home video came to a close with the introduction of Blu-Ray discs. This home video format presented a chance for all movies to be seen in their original aspect ratios on HDTVs. The days of pan-and-scan were a thing of the past. Now, artists could conjure up movies intentionally shot and framed for a 4:3 aspect ratio rather than worry if their releases would be seen as part of a troubling home video trend.

Also of note is a change that occurred across 2015 and 2016 in certain domestic movie theater chains, most notably Cinemark, discontinuing the practice of adjusting their screens to cater to a specific movie’s aspect ratio. This development was disappointing on several fronts, but it did mean there was one less obstacle preventing films in unorthodox aspect ratios from getting presented in their proper formats. Theaters could no longer complain about the costs or energy necessary to adjust their projectors and screens for an unconventional aspect ratio. If theaters were just going to project movies on a gigantic blank screen regardless of their aspect ratio, why not just film certain titles in a 4:3 format?

One could also note that the ongoing use of unorthodox aspect ratios is being embraced for a similar reason that CinemaScope was utilized in the 1950s: competing with television. In the age of streaming, there is no shortage of challenging and thought-provoking adult dramas on the small screen. How do movies compete? By offering something many prestige streaming TV show can’t, like presenting a story in a 4:3 aspect ratio.

So far, save for a handful of anomalies like the earliest episodes of WandaVision or a brief flashback scene in the pilot episode of The Mysterious Benedict Society, modern streaming TV shows that provide the most competition to theatrical cinema, like The Crown, haven’t utilized these kinds of old-school aspect ratios. Certain miniseries projects like Escape at Dannemora emulate the look of films by being filmed in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. On the other hand, several arthouse theatrical releases have attempted to provide a contrast to 21st-century prestige television by harkening back to filmmaking's earliest aspect ratios.

And then there are the real-world concerns that inform the widespread embrace of narrow aspect ratios. No era of cinema lives in a vacuum. Larger sociopolitical concerns always permeate the cinematic storytelling of a given era. In the case of this modern fixation on unorthodox aspect ratios, it’s a new tool to visually signify what it’s like to live under constant suffocating societal pressures. The minimal amount of space in the frame is a way to suggest how we’re all constrained under forces like societally ingrained sexism, the dehumanizing nature of capitalism, homophobia, the list goes on and on.

First Reformed, for instance, is about a man who grows fully conscious of the horrors that are going on in the world and how nobody’s doing anything to stop it. The 4:3 aspect ratio provides a box that traps Ernst Toller's (Ethan Hawke) protagonist in a parallel for how this character feels frustratingly trapped by an uncaring society. Meanwhile, the lead characters of First Cow are confined in a society with no chances of financial upward mobility, where wholesome friendships will inevitably be crushed by the forces of capitalism. Then there’s Jessie Buckley’s unnamed protagonist in i’m thinking of ending things, whose sense of feeling trapped in her relationship is reinforced by the restrictive framing that surrounds her.

Films have so often been used to convey internal feelings of everyday life in vivid terms. Through these and other modern films, a relatable sense of confinement from just existing in the world is captured powerfully through unorthodox aspect ratios like the Academy ratios. By looking to visual means of the past, cinema of the 21st-century can confront societal woes that resonate deeply with the modern world.

Given how movies told in a 4:3 aspect ratio have grown more and more common in the last few years, it’s doubtful this trend is going to stop anytime soon, if ever. Whenever the norms of how cinematic stories are told get shattered, this ever-evolving artform is improved drastically. Thanks to the likes of Andrea Arnold, Kelly Reichardt, and Pawel Pawlikowski, not to mention several factors bigger than any one filmmaker, the newest manifestation of that persistent improvement is an embracing of old aspect ratios to tell unprecedented stories.

