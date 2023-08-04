The Big Picture Weird Barbie is finally getting her own doll based on her character in the blockbuster film, with accurate details including facial markings and uneven hair.

The doll will be part of a toy line dedicated to the world of the movie, and fans have plenty of time to pre-order before the launch.

Barbie, the film, is on track to earn $1 billion at the box office and could become the highest grossing release of the year, proving to be a surprising success for Warner Bros.

The world of Barbie introduced many different characters to audiences, but there was one particular Barbie who wasn't seen as a permanent part of group because her lifestyle didn't fit the brand of the town, and that's Weird Barbie. However, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) is finally getting the attention she deserves. Mattel is set to launch a doll based on the character in the near future, including all the memorable fashion choices the character was seen with during the blockbuster film.

The doll is set to be released on or before May 2024, giving audiences plenty of time to pre-order their own before the product is launched. Weird Barbie will be selling for $50 and features a pretty accurate representation of the character, with the markings on her face and her uneven hair being a part of the design. The Weird Barbie doll will be part of a toy line exclusively based around the world of the film. While the original Barbie brand is still releasing new products constantly, Mattel decided to dedicate some of their efforts to come up with products specifically made to look like the ones seen in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster.

In the movie, Weird Barbie lives on a separate house, far away from the other Barbie's beach days and disco nights, because she has a very special purpose. When Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) has an existential crisis, and she doesn't believe her life to be perfect anymore, she needs someone to tell her what the next step should be. That person turns out to be Weird Barbie, who offers her the option of going back to her previous lifestyle, or to travel into the real world to find the answers to her burning questions. While initially reluctant, the protagonist of the story decides to leave Barbieland for a while.

Image via Warner Bros

Barbie's Successful Run

After only two weeks in theaters, Barbie in on its way to earn $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to join the special box office club this weekend, which would place on a path towards becoming the highest grossing release of the year. The only obstacle on its way would be The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the rest of this month will determine if Barbie can reign supreme or not. Regardless of where it stands a few weeks from now, Barbie turned out to be a very surprising success for Warner Bros.

You can check out official images showing the upcoming collectible below, and pre-order the doll here: