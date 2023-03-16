Movies have always been a medium to escape reality and enter a world that is not our own. However, some take that concept to a whole new level, delving deep into the realm of the bizarre and surreal. These movies push the boundaries of what is considered normal and challenge our perceptions of reality through a story we never thought possible.

Although unsettling movies may not be for everyone, they are worth watching for those looking for a unique cinematic experience. From drug-fueled adventures in Las Vegas to haunting explorations of the human psyche, these movies are not for the faint of heart but offer an unparalleled cinematic experience for those who enjoy the weird.

1 'The Lobster' (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster is a dark comedy in a dystopian society where being single is illegal. It follows David (Colin Farrell), a man who checks into The Hotel, where he has 45 days to find a romantic partner or be turned into an animal of his choosing, hence the title, and is released into the woods.

Although this movie is an acquired taste, it's a cinematic experience that explores the pressures of conformity and the absurdity of modern dating. One Redditor, u/OpusChao, believed it "was amazing, definitely worth checking out." The transformation of taking what's already known in the real world into something new is a great take that makes for an even better story.

2 'Angst' (1983)

Angst is a disturbing and unsettling Austrian movie directed by Gerald Kargl. It follows a violent killer (Erwin Leder) who is released from prison and embarks on a new killing spree. He breaks into a remote home to kill a woman (Edith Rosset), her daughter (Silvia Ryder), and her disabled son (Rudolf Götz).

In English, angst translates to fear: the film's creepiness increases by being loosely based on the real-life mass murderer Werner Kniesek. u/ScarletLion1 believes it to be an "utterly terrifying film" that is beyond strange and weird. Its unique shots put the viewers in the killer's mind, creating a claustrophobic and intense atmosphere.

3 'Men' (2022)

A mind-bending experimental movie directed by Alex Garland, the mastermind behind Ex Machina and Annihilation. A widowed woman, Harper Marlowe (Jessie Buckley), travels on holiday alone to a countryside village but is soon tormented by strange men who look similar to the homeowner, Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear).

The hypnotic journey of this folk horror movie proves that Garland is a storyteller. At times, the audience had difficulty understanding its social message due to many of the disturbing scenes. As a movie with one of the most shocking endings ever, it leaves the audience thinking about it hours after its end credits roll. Even u/ringodesu had no clue what they were getting into but believed the movie to be "a beautifully painted testament to the insidiousness of misogyny."

4 'Eraserhead' (1977)

A surrealist masterpiece shot in black and white that explores the dark corners of the human psyche. It follows Henry Spencer (John Nance), who tries to survive in a bleak, desolate industrial landscape. He receives news of a past fling with Mary X (Charlotte Stewart) leads to her getting pregnant. They get married and discover their baby is a bizarre lizard-like creature.

Lynch creates a disturbing and surreal world where nothing is quite what it seems. u/MatttheBruinsfan considers Eraserhead a "gold medal winner" for a truly unsettling movie. Other Redditors mention just getting nightmares, even after only one watch. The story's use of sound and imagery creates an unsettling atmosphere that lingers long after the movie ends.

5 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' (2011)

Dealing with the haunting exploration of mental illness, motherhood, and guilt, Eva Khatchadourian (Tilda Swinton) gives up her freedom to have a child with her husband, Franklin (John C. Reilly). The bond between a mother and a son is important, but Eva's having difficulty with it. Her son's (Ezra Miller) behavior becomes violent, and Eva struggles to come to terms with her son's horrific acts of violence.

The movie is a harrowing and deeply unsettling experience, delving into the darkest aspects of the human psyche. It makes you feel claustrophobic in the worst way possible. u/Irishman54321 states, "the only way to cope with a movie like that is to watch the making of or see the actors smiling at the premiere." Other Redditors say it gave them the creeps, especially with the title being the understatement of the year.

6 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

A sci-fi action adventure that follows a woman named Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who is being audited by the IRS and discovers she can travel through different dimensions. With her newfound powers, she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to stop evil from destroying the multiverse.

This wild and trippy ride of a movie blends elements of science fiction, action, and comedy perfectly. As one of the best female-led movies of 2022, its ambitious style makes it a weird and wild experience. Redditor u/corakken states, "it's a really beautiful and touching story wrapped up in a completely absurd plot."

7 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Requiem for a Dream is a disturbing and intense exploration of addiction and the human condition. The movie depicts four characters: Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn), Harry Goldfarb (Jared Leto), Tyrone C. Love (Marlon Wayans), and Marion Silver (Jennifer Connelly), as they become consumed by their addictions. As the movie progresses, their deteriorating path leads to a tragic and inevitable downfall.

The movie's use of music and sounds creates an immersive and unsettling experience that stays with the viewer long after the movie ends. The movie was suggested by u/Unicorncorn21, which many Redditors agreed is another strange movie. Despite being one of those movies that is an answer to every Reddit thread, it's a truly unique film loaded with catastrophic moments and an ending that leads to heartbreak.

8 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998)

Based on Hunter S. Thompson's novel of the same name, this movie is a surreal and psychedelic journey into the heart of the American Dream. A journalist, Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp), and his attorney, Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro), travel to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and immerse themselves in a drug-fueled adventure.

From the frenzied camera movements to its bizarre imagery, the distinctive style of Terry Gilliam's direction makes for a positive sensory overload. The Redditor who began this thread, u/1oneuno, explains one of their favorite movies of all time, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, as a movie that captures the eccentricity of psychedelia. Its visual appeal is joined by brilliant performances by Depp and del Toro.

9 'Se7en' (1995)

This dark and disturbing thriller follows two detectives, David Mills (Brad Pitt) and Lt. William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), as they hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his murders. Its shocking ending leaves a lasting impression on its audience that it's considered one of the best serial killer hunter movies.

Se7en is a tense and gripping experience that delves into the darkest aspects of the human psyche. The plot twists and gruesome details make it more than any other murder mystery movie. Some scenes were considered the epitome of weird. At one point, u/HRH_Diana_Prince "screamed (their) bloody head off watching that."

10 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Directed by Edgar Wright, this surreal and stylish horror movie follows an aspiring fashion designer, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), as she travels back in time to the swinging sixties. As she becomes immersed in the hedonistic and glamorous world of the past, she encounters a wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy,) and begins to experience strange and terrifying visions.

This thrilling movie about dreams and nightmares has a unique blend of horror, nostalgia, and style, making it a must-see experience. u/Inevitable-Lobster02 hopes to watch more movies that are "super trippy" with eccentric characters similar to Last Night in Soho. The amazing soundtrack and intriguing plot keep the viewers on their toes, trying to unravel the mystery of this time travel moment.

