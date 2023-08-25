The Big Picture Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the parody biopic about Weird Al Yankovic, is now available for preorder on Shout Studios' website in 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD formats.

More streaming exclusives, like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, are making their way to physical media, giving fans of physical copies something to celebrate.

After premiering on Roku last year, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming to physical media. Shout Studios is releasing the biopic on 4K, BluRay, and DVD this December.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story can now be preordered on Shout Studios' website; the 4K Ultra edition will retail for $51.00, the BluRay/DVD for $38.00, and the standard-definition DVD will sell for $28.00. Special features for the set are currently in the works, and have yet to be revealed. It's the latest bit of good news for fans of physical media, as more movies and TV shows that premiered as streaming exclusives are making their way to disc. Last week, Disney announced that Disney+ exclusives The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Loki were headed for DVD release, which may open the floodgates for shows to escape the clutches of the streamer. Even Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which was erased from its streaming home at Paramount+ as a cost-cutting measure, is getting a DVD release. Netflix has been a straggler in this regard, although some of its co-productions, such as The Crown, have made it to physical media.

What's So Weird About Weird?

Directed by Eric Appel in his feature debut, Weird purports to be a biopic of Weird Al Yankovic, the musical parodist whose career has outlasted many of the acts he spoofed. Appropriately for its subject, however, Weird instead serves as a parody of musical biopics, blending a great deal of fiction in with the occasional fact. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, the film takes a whirlwind tour through Yankovic's meteoric rise in the '80s, including his relationship with his parents (Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson), his discovery by radio DJ Barry "Doctor Demento" Hansen (Rainn Wilson), and his torrid love affair with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood). The film was well-received by audiences and critics; in his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime called it "an absolutely charming and often hilarious look at the world’s greatest parody musician, packed with an excellent cast that wants to pay tribute to this weird man."

Image via Roku

Shout Factory has an extensive history with parodic popster Yankovic. The label also released The Compleat Al; a precursor to Weird, The Compleat Al is a 1985 mockumentary that takes a skewed look at Yankovic's life. Shout also assembled the 25th Anniversary edition of Yankovic's first (and so far only) starring vehicle, the cult comedy UHF, which flopped on release in 1989 but has become a cult classic. Furthermore, The Weird Al Show, Yankovic's short-lived Saturday-morning variety show, is available to stream in its entirely on Shout!TV.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available on physical media December 12. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood below.