If one thing can be said about the production of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, it’s that things were absolutely kind on set. We know that because previous RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West was there. The winner of Season 11’s Miss Congeniality competition and sixth place finalist overall will be shining in the role of the legendary Divine in The Roku Channel’s telling of the parody musician’s life.

A proud Columbus, Ohio queen, where she’s a member of the famed West family, and a fervent activist for the LGBTQ+ community, West spread the word of kindness on her season of Drag Race. Loved by her peers and audiences alike, she was known for her outrageously silly antics that would put smiles on the judge’s faces week after week. Since her time on the show, she’s put out a few albums, performed around the country, and has raked in celebrity fans by the droves including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rihanna, and fellow national treasure, Dolly Parton.

Most recently, West’s talent has carried her to the stages of Broadway, where she can currently be seen in the national tour of Hairspray as Edna Turnblad. If you’re a John Waters fan, you’ll undoubtedly know that Divine, who was made famous by the king of camp’s feature Pink Flamingos, originated the role of the sweet, but tough mama in Waters’ 1988 film of the same name. Making her own drag mother, Virginia West, proud, the performer stepped into the role back in November and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Poster Showcases Daniel Radcliffe as the Titular Superstar

As for her character, Divine, the actor also known as Harris Glenn Milstead is who many consider to be the world’s most legendary drag queen. While she got her start as a frequent collaborator with Waters, the entertainer would also find a home in out-of-drag features including 1985’s Trouble in Mind where Milstead appeared opposite country music legend, Kris Kristofferson. Earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his work on Hairspray, Milstead’s life was cut short when he passed away from a heart attack just after the film’s release.

West joins a star-studded cast in an over-the-top retelling of Yankovic’s life from his early days to his launch to the top, celebrity romances, and more. Daniel Radcliffe leads the cast as the accordion-playing songwriter, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, with Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as the satirical musician’s parents. Helmed by Eric Appel, the feature will mark the filmmaker’s directorial debut.

West made the big reveal via an Instagram post earlier today as she celebrated the film’s premiere as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival lineup, where it will drop midnight ET on Friday. The feature will become available to the masses on November 4 via The Roku Channel. You can check out West’s post below.