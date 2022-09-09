As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.

One of the promises from the movie is that it will feature several cameos from a myriad of artists – but most of them aren’t revealed by the trailer. The biggest ones we know about so far are Madonna, who is played by Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Oprah Winfrey, embodied by Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, and James Preston Rogers (Outlander) as Hulk Hogan. The cast also features Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya) as "Weird Al"'s mother Mary Yankovic, Toby Huss (Dickinson) as his father, Nick Yankovic, Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom) as bassist Steve Jay, Dot-Marie Jones (Glee) as Mama Bear.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed and co-written by Eric Appel, who directed episodes from celebrated comedy series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley, and New Girl. “Weird Al” Yankovic has sold over 10 million albums, won a Grammy five times and scored six platinum records. Since the screenplay is co-written by Yankovic himself, audiences expected that the movie would be a blunt and funny story with info that’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

And, from the critics' first impressions after the TIFF Midnight Madness screening, it seems like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has achieved those goals – and then some.

Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called the movie a “real polka party”, and that it plays out like a series of sketches that “thankfully” work, and that it also features an absurd amount of jokes. However, Bonaime pointed out that the biopic falters when it comes to establishing its timeline, and it eventually runs out of steam on its feature-length runtime. You can check out his full review here.

Illeana Meléndez from PR Critics and Film Talk called the movie "a parody of every biopic ever made", and added that its absurd and ludicrous fun moments don’t ever let you get bored.

The majority of critics were unanimous when saying that the movie is a riot, with Fandango’s Erik Davis calling it “completely bonkers and absolutely hilarious", and Edge of the Reel's Benji Sandergaard was categorical and called it "the funniest film" he's seen this year. Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia revealed that the movie received a standing ovation at the end of the screening - which he captured on video and shared on his post.

Critics were also overwhelmed with the movie’s surprising number of cameos. The Wrap’s Brian Welk commented that the Midnight Madness crowd ate the movie up, and revealed the movie features a big cameo in the very first scene.

Finally, critics had a lot of praise for Daniel Radcliffe’s performance as the title character. The Harry Potter star had already tickled his funny bone in other projects, but critics seem to agree that the actor has delivered a career-best performance this time around. Rama Tampubolon from Rama’s Screen writes that Radcliffe’s performance finds the right tone between dramatic and comical, while Film Independent’s Anthony Papetti calls the British star’s performance “glorious”.

Roku Channel premieres Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on November 4.

