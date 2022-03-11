The saga can truly begin. Weird Al Yankovic took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the end of filming for his biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the wild, long haired, accordion playing musician, the feature will set out to tell the unbelievable story behind the extraordinary Yankovic’s life.

In the post, which features a clapboard featuring the film’s title along with the name of director, Eric Appel, and camera operator, Ross Riege, Yankovic wrote that production had finished their eighteenth day of filming and that with that, they were finished. He went on to praise the cast and crew saying that all working on the movie “absolutely killed it” and that the performer “can’t wait for the world to see this thing.” Tying it all together, two hashtags were included at the bottom of the message, “#OscarBait” and “#OscarsSoWEIRD”.

Things have been moving at a rapid pace for the hotly anticipated biopic. Just two months ago, it was revealed that Radcliffe would star as the parody king and then a few weeks ago, we caught a first look at the Harry Potter star decked out in a Hawaiian shirt under colorful stage lights, playing the accordion. Since then, news has moved quickly, just as filming did, with a shot released last week of Evan Rachel Wood dolled up for her role as pop megastar, Madonna.

RELATED: UHF 25th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray Review

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story promises to take viewers on a journey behind the early life of the singer, whose hits include “White and Nerdy” and “Like a Surgeon.” What many may not know about the eccentric performer is that he’s lived a party fueled life and has been involved in risky affairs with some of the world’s most well known celebrities. Yankovic and Appel teamed up to pen the film, which is being produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.

Starring alongside Radcliffe and Wood to bring the story to life will be Rainn Wilson as pioneer comedic radio host and the discoverer of Yankovic, Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic’s mother Mary, and Toby Huss as the musician’s father, Nick.

While filming for the biopic flick has wrapped in less than a month, it is unknown when fans can expect to see the feature on the Roku channel. For now, we’ll just need to pregame by listening to all of Weird Al’s greatest hits and keep an eye out for more first look photos and the eventual trailer. Check out the singer's Instagram post below:

Watch: Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda React to Weird Al's "The Hamilton Polka" The latest 'Hamildrop' is now available for download.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Britta DeVore (431 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore