As the release date for Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story draws closer, audiences are being treated to some new content ahead of its general November release. The parody master himself, "Weird Al" Yankovic, recently shared a new poster for the movie. And while we can't hear photos, this one has us ready to do the "Bohemian Polka."

In true Yankovic form, the poster mimics one of Bohemian Rhapsody's, the Queen biopic that features Rami Malek. Weird's version recreates the recognizable image, this time with its lead Daniel Radcliffe. The poster hits on every major element, including the purple color scheme, the name reflected in Radcliffe's sunglasses, and similar tagline reading "Weird lives forever." If you caught a quick enough glimpse of the Weird version, you may even accidentally mistake for the real deal.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a musical/comedy biopic that relays the "true" life of its title subject, portrayed by Radcliffe. It chronicles Yankovic's life as he goes from an unknown rising into meteoric fame, releasing parody hits such as "Eat It" (parodying Michael Jackson's "Beat It") and "Like a Surgeon" (parodying Madonna's "Like a Virgin"). The film will bring viewers through Yankovic's "torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Alongside Radcliffe, the film stars Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's mother, Toby Huss as Yankovic's father, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Spencer Treat Clark, Dot-Marie Jones, Gordon Tarpley, Arturo Castro, and James Preston Rogers. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the screenplay, with Appel directing and executive producing. Funny Or Die's Henry Muñoz III and Tango's Neil Shah executive produce. Yankovic, Funny or Die's Joe Farrell, Whitney Hodack, and Mike Farah, and Tango's Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva serve as producers. Funny or Die or Tango produce the film.

Weird made its official debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and was a quick hit with critics. It ultimately won the People's Choice award in the festival's Midnight Madness category. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime praises Radcliffe's performance, along with a few of his co-stars, writing, "This might be a parody, sure, but it also feels like an exuberant appreciation of this man and his comedic brilliance. What better way to honor Al than to be a little weird?"

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story releases exclusively on the Roku Channel on November 4. Check out the new poster below: