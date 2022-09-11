The last few years have witnessed the release of several biopics which have allowed audiences to get a glimpse into the origins and intimacy of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Now it's musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic's turn to share his story with the world in his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It was written and produced by the man himself, along with fellow writer, director, and executive producer Eric Appel.

If the title rings a bell, it's probably because it already existed. In 2010, the independent comedy studio Funny or Die released a three-minute parody short film of the same name also written, directed, and edited by Appel. In this short, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) plays Yankovic, Yankovic himself plays a music producer, and if that wasn't random enough, Olivia Wilde (Dr. House) also makes an appearance

Weird Al, as he is widely known, rose to fame with his comedic tracks and later gained further recognition with songs such as "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon", parodies of the hits by the king and queen of pop. As for Appel, he is an American producer, writer, editor, and director best known for his work on comedy TV shows including Die Hart, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, The Office, and Silicon Valley. The film looks to be a promising one with these two brilliant comedic minds who know each other so well, especially since the award-winning musician is in charge of telling his own story.

So what else do we know about the upcoming biopic? Find all the details about the cast, trailer, and release dates here.

What’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story About?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be a comedic biopic (not that it could be any other way). The film will introduce audiences to the life and rise to fame of the iconic, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. The plot also hints that it will explore his “torrid celebrity love affairs” and “famously depraved lifestyle”.

It remains to be seen how much will be told about Weird Al, but expect a good dive as he will be the one letting the viewers in. Fans will surely be eager to see how his childhood as a genius kid and the influence of radio at the time led to a prolific career.

Is There A Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Yes! The musician launched the trailer earlier this year, on May 3. While not very revealing, it does a good job of setting the tone of the story.

The full trailer for the comedy was released on August 29, the trailer gives us our best look yet at the overall feel of the film, as well as all the fictionalized 'weirdness' the movie will entail including a love affair with Madonna.

Who’s in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Some big names were brought together for this project by casting manager Wendy O'Brien. With such backgrounds, expectations are sure to be high.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, who will play none other than Weird Al Yankovic. The English actor's career goes far beyond his iconic Harry Potter portrayal, as Radcliffe has shined on the Broadway stage and in a variety of films and shows including The Woman in Black, The F Word, Guns Akimbo, Miracle Workers, and Swiss Army Man. Most recently he can be found alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City. With this arduous performance in a range of completely different genres, it's undeniable that Daniel Radcliffe is a man of challenges.

Evan Rachel Wood will bring the iconic pop queen Madonna to the screen. Beyond the similarity in their facial features, Wood has proven time and again her chameleon-like abilities to play all kinds of roles. Her repertoire includes Westworld, the acclaimed HBO series in which she stars, and other projects such as Across the Universe, Thirteen, and True Blood. She will next be seen in All That I Am, Kate Dennis' directorial debut.

Julianne Nicholson will be onscreen as Mary Yankovic, the protagonist's mother. She's previously had roles in Law & Order: Criminal Action, The Red Road, Boardwalk Empire, and Masters of Sex, just to name a few. Most recently she appeared in Mare of Easttown, a performance that earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. She has two big premieres coming up, as she will also appear in Netflix's Blonde alongside Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody.

Rainn Wilson is Dr. Demento, the comedic radio DJ who first brought Weird Al to the spotlight and of whom Yankovic was a big fan. Wilson is widely known for his role as Dwight Schrute in The Office, and will next be seen in the comedy films Home Delivery and Empire Waist.

Toby Huss, best known for his role as Artie on The Adventures of Pete & Pete, will play Nick, Yankovic's dad. He most recently played Edward in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, and will soon be seen in projects including the miniseries The White House Plumbers and the film Blonde, the latter alongside cast mate Julianne Nicholson.

Quinta Brunson, the three-time Emmy nominee, will embody Oprah Winfrey in this film. Her recognition has come primarily for her work on the ABC series Abbott Elementary, a series in which she is not only the star, but also the creator, writer, and executive producer. Her career also includes shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Quinta vs. Everything, and Big Mouth. The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on September 21.

The cast is rounded out by Spencer Treat Clark as Steve Jay, Dot-Marie Jones as Mama Bear, and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan, among others.

When does Weird: The Al Yankovic Story come out?

The film wrapped up filming in early March this year, and after a few months of post-production, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, more specifically, in the festival’s Midnight Madness category on September 8. It will be available to the general public exclusively on The Roku Channel on November 4, 2022.

This film could certainly add yet another accomplishment to Weird Al Yankovic's career, joining his "modest" resume with over 12 million albums sold, five Grammy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, four gold, and six platinum records -- and the list goes on and on.