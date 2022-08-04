It looks like things are about to get "Weird" at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. And by weird, of course, we mean Weird Al Yankovic, because the comedic musician will be premiering Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the internationally acclaimed film festival this year. The film will premiere in the festival's Midnight Madness category on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:59 pm ET. But don't worry if you are unable to make it to the premiere, because Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Along with the news of the film's TIFF premiere, The Roku Channel also released a new teaser trailer for the film, showing Daniel Radcliffe in his role as the extraordinary and iconic Yankovic. The new teaser gives us a brief glimpse into the extraordinary life of everyone's favorite novelty musician and his complete adoration of, well, accordions. The teaser opens with a shot of a thrumming concert audience, and the band on stage playing intro music, pretty much exactly what you would expect from a musician's biopic. But then we are shown the man himself, Al, with his curly hair and mustache, as he turns to the crowd with maniacal glee and his signature accordion, ready to give them a show.

The new teaser, like the artist himself, doesn't take itself too seriously. And that is to be expected, considering the film is written by Yankovic, along with director Eric Appel. The movie will give us the previously untold story behind Yankovic's life and career as the musician behind such hits as "Like a Surgeon", "White and Nerdy", and "Amish Paradise". But beyond showing Yankovic as the mustachioed novelty musician we all know and love, the film will also show us a more serious side of the man behind the music.

Starring alongside Radcliffe is Evan Rachel Wood, Quinta Brunson and Rainn Wilson, along with many other super A-list stars who have yet to reveal their participation.

Eric Appel directed and co-wrote the film with Yankovic. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. You can catch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. And you can watch the newest teaser trailer for the film below: