If there's one thing audiences enjoy seeing in modern Spider-Man stories, it's lots and lots of different spider people! From Into the Spider-Verse to last year's No Way Home, fans can't get enough of seeing alternate versions of the wall-crawling arachnid.

RELATED: 10 Most Overlooked Spider-Man Villains

While everyone knows the likes of Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales, there are plenty of Spider-Men throughout the multiverse that you probably aren't familiar with. Ranging from evil to downright ridiculous, these are the strangest Spider-people the multiverse has ever seen.

Spider-Ham

The poster boy for "strange Spider-Man variants," Spider-Ham, comes from a version of the Marvel universe where all your favorite heroes and villains are reimagined as animals. He was once just an ordinary spider named Peter Porker until bitten by the radioactive May Porker.

While he's undoubtedly one of the stranger Spider-Men, Spider-Ham has appeared in more media than most versions of the web-slinger. From video games to the Into the Spider-Verse film, the web-swinging swine remains a favorite among fans and creators.

Spider-Ma'am

Peter Parker might be the de facto Spider-Man, but many other faces have donned the red and blue spandex in various alternate reality stories. In an issue of the classic What If? comic series, it was Aunt May who became the friendly neighborhood Spider-Ma'am.

RELATED: Every Episode of 'Marvel's What If...?' Ranked from Worst to Best

Aunt May received these powers through the same means as Peter did, following her forgetting to give Peter his school lunch. Although she's a more obscure character, she has made several appearances in major crossover comic events, like Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon.

Japanese TV Series Spider-Man

Everyone knows Peter Parker, but how many are aware of Takuya Yamashiro? This Spider-Man was the focus of his tokusatsu television series, which hit Japanese airwaves back in 1978.

A radical reimagining of the classic character, this version of Spider-Man battled aliens and piloted the giant robot Leopardon. At the same time, this interpretation is one of the more obscure, but that didn't stop him from appearing in the aforementioned Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon stories.

Spider-Boy

In 1996, Marvel and DC Comics went head-to-head in an exciting crossover that ultimately led to a hybrid universe that combined characters from both universes. An amalgamation of Superboy and Ben Reilly, Spider-Boy was one of many characters from this world.

An attempted clone of the heroic Super Soldier and Cadmus agent, Spider-Boy can control gravity and uses a pistol instead of a typical web shooter. A relatively unknown Spider-Man, the character's joint ownership between Marvel and DC makes future appearances from him very unlikely.

Spider-Carnage

One of the most terrifying versions of Spider-Man, this character was created after the evil Carnage symbiote bonded with Peter Parker's clone, Ben Reilly. However, most are more familiar with the character's depiction in the 1994's Spider-Man animated series.

RELATED: The 10 Best Arcs From The 90s 'Spider-Man Animated Series

Depicted as an alternate reality where Peter Parker went rogue, Spider-Carnage nearly destroyed the entire multiverse, with several Spider-Men needing to work together to stop him. The greatest threat Parker ever faced, he was most certainly a great adversary for the show's last arc.

Electric Company Spider-Man

Before the live-action films, before even the Nicholas Hammond TV series, the first live-action depiction of Spidey debuted in The Electric Company. Appearing in the Spidey Super Stories segments, to say they left a lot to be desired would be an understatement.

Running from 1974 to 1977, these segments featured a mute Spider-Man, who battled foes like Dr. Fly and The Wall. While they may seem silly by today's standards, the shorts remain nostalgic for an entire generation of Spider-Man fans.

Doppelganger

Debuting in the Infinity War event, Doppelganger was an evil clone created by the villainous Magus, himself a future version of Adam Warlock. Doppelgänger possesses an extra four arms, and the mind of a vicious monster, making him one of the more dangerous Spider-Men.

RELATED: 10 Weirdest Spider-Man Villains That Marvel Will Never Adapt to Screen

Though the character died in Infinity War, it wasn't long before he made his return in the Maximum Carnage storyline. Since then, Doppelgänger has made various appearances in the comics, from multiverse crossovers to an alliance with the evil Carnage.

Spiders-Man

A character introduced in the Spider-Geddon storyline, Spiders-Man, is what happens when a colony of mutated spiders consumes Peter Parker. The results are just as funny as they are slightly unnerving.

After Peter was gone, his mind remained and was absorbed by the spiders, prompting the colony to take on the mantle of Spiders-Man. Though the character has only appeared in seven comics in total, his strange story was enough to make him an instant fan favorite.

Spidercide

The Clone Saga is one of the most maligned storylines in all of Spider-Man, and part of that is a result of how many clones the reader has to keep track of. While Ben Reilly and Kaine have their fans, how many look back on Spidercide fondly?

One of the last Spider-Man clones created by the Jackal, Spidercide heals a lot faster than Spidey himself does and lacks many of the flaws present in earlier clones. Although he's mostly forgotten, his recent return to the books might signal a new lease on life for the character.

Web-Man

Evil variants of Spider-Man are nothing new, but what about a mirror opposite version of the superhero? That is precisely what Web-Man, the first-ever evil counterpart Spider-Man, is!

Making his first and only appearance in an issue of Spidey Super Stories, Web-Man was a clone of Spider-Man created by Dr. Doom. While he has Spidey's powers, his intellect did not carry over, thus unintentionally making him one of Spider-Man's dumbest foes.

KEEP READING:

10 Strangest Alternate Reality Versions of Superheroes, Ranked