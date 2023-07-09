Have you ever wanted to experience something truly bizarre and mind-bending? Then you've come to the right place. Redditors recently discussed some of the weirdest experimental films out there. After diving into the thread, we picked 10 gloriously weird films Reddit says you need to see to believe.

Fair warning, things are about to get strange. From killer tires to singing corpses, these experimental films will take you to places you never imagined - and may never want to revisit. But that's part of the thrill, isn't it? Exploring the bizarre depths of human creativity. So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for a wild ride into the weird.

10 'Pi' (1998)

Pi, suggested by Redditor gravybrains is a mind-bending film from Darren Aronofsky follows a mathematician's obsession with finding patterns in the universe. You’ll go down the rabbit hole with Max as he searches for a mysterious 216-digit number that may unlock the secrets of the stock market.

With its dizzying black-and-white cinematography and a soundtrack that makes your skin crawl, Pi will leave you questioning what's real and have you seeing the world through a paranoid lens. Buckle up for a wild ride!

9 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Blue Velvet—this surreal, unsettling film from David Lynch will really get under your skin. When college student Jeffrey discovers a severed human ear, he teams up with the detective’s daughter Sandy to solve the mystery. As Jeffrey is drawn deeper into a dangerous web of intrigue, he discovers a dark and frightening underworld that exists within his own hometown.

Full of strange and bizarre events, peculiar characters and a creepy score, Blue Velvet is a hallucinatory, psychological thriller that will haunt you long after watching. Not for the faint of heart, but a must-see for any serious cinephile. "Anything by Lynch really, but Blue Velvet will definitely make someone feel weird," said Redditor lonegrasshopper.

8 'The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover' (1989)

This bizarre 1989 film from Peter Greenaway will leave you with a bad taste in your mouth. Set in an extravagant French restaurant, it’s a surreal and unsettling satire exploring themes of food, sex, and death. The disturbingly graphic and weird happenings will stick with you long after the credits roll. Not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach!

Redditor OriginalStretch suggested The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover to which the_nil responded, "This movie is a bit of a mind worm. I think about it sort of frequently."

7 'Inland Empire' (2006)

David Lynch’s Inland Empire is a mind-bending psychological thriller that will leave you scratching your head. Filmed over 3 years without a traditional script, Lynch employed a “stream of consciousness” style of directing. The result is a bizarre, unsettling, and utterly surreal film experience.

Dropping in references to Lynch’s other works like Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire is a rabbit hole of strange scenes, disconnected conversations, and eerie music that together craft an unnerving dreamscape. Like most of David Lynch's movies, this movie suggested by Redditor Unusual-Dirt789 is definitely weird.

6 'Rubber' (2010)

Rubber is one bizarre film. This 2010 horror comedy centers around a telekinetic tire named Robert that comes to life and goes on a killing spree. As ridiculous as the plot sounds, the film is quite entertaining in a campy, over-the-top way.

Agreeing with Redditor givenofaux, ZuberiGoldenFeather says, "I would say Dupieux his other works are truly underrated, I still see Rubber mentioned sometimes in film subs."

5 'Bubba Ho-tep' (2002)

Bubba Ho-tep is one of the strangest B-movies ever made. In this comedy-horror film from 2002, Elvis Presley didn’t actually die in 1977. He switched identities with an Elvis impersonator and is now living in a nursing home. Sound weird yet? It gets better. Elvis teams up with a man who believes he is JFK to fight an evil Egyptian mummy who is terrorizing the residents of the nursing home by sucking out their souls.

Many Redditors RecklessCoherence, Alone_Woodpecker-240 and SolemanG enjoyed the movie thoroughly, one user even said, "upvoted for being such a fun movie that not nearly enough people have seen."

4 'Titane' (2021)

Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau, is a bizarre psychological body horror film that will twist your mind. This eccentric French film centers around Alexia, a woman with a titanium plate in her head from a childhood car accident. Her strange connection with cars leads her to commit disturbing acts of violence and even become pregnant from a Cadillac. Yeah, you read that right.

To this suggestion by Redditor hound_of_love, AlienPet13 replied with, "Came here to suggest that one. Supremely weird film yet strangely entertaining." Just goes to show how entertaining movies can be weird.

3 'Liquid Sky' (1982)

Liquid Sky is a bizarre 1982 indie sci-fi film that you have to see to believe. This cult classic will transport you into a weird parallel world in the New York club scene of the early '80s. You follow Margaret, a model who gets her energy from having sex, and her girlfriend Adrian, whose new lover is an alien that feeds on the energy released during orgasm.

"Stefon from SNL should review Liquid Sky: This movie has everything: androgyny, day-glow makeup, space aliens, hard drugs, killer orgasms, Chinese takeout, and a German scientist. And wait. What’s that? An awesome soundtrack," says Redditor keno-losangeles.

2 'The Happiness of the Katakuris' (2001)

The Happiness of the Katakuris is a bizarre 2001 Japanese horror-comedy from director Takashi Miike centers on a family that turns their home into an inn. When guests start dying in strange ways, the family bands together to hide the bodies and save their business.

With its kooky musical numbers, absurd situations and morbid humor, The Happiness of the Katakuris is a weirdly endearing film. The strange events that unfold at the inn are portrayed in such an exaggerated, over-the-top fashion that you can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all. Redditor KitsunesWolf4240 even said, "The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001) and I loved every second of its weirdness."

1 'Alphaville' (1965)

In this bizarre 1965 French New Wave film suggested by Redditor clemenbroog, you’ll visit a strange retro-futuristic city where emotions are outlawed. Residents take daily medication to suppress feelings like love and creativity.

When a secret agent from the “Outlands” infiltrates the city, he falls for a rebellious woman named Natacha and helps foment an artistic rebellion. This surreal, Kafkaesque film is a cult classic that serves as an ominous warning against totalitarianism and the importance of human freedom.

