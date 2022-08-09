Movies are always competing against each other. Filmmakers push the boundaries of their storytelling techniques to capture audiences, whether making a film based on popular book series such as The Gray Man or giving a fresh take on an existing storyline such as Father of the Bride.

Not every film will receive the same recognition. Some films beat records for the largest grossing film at the Global Box Office, such as Top Gun: Maverick which surpassed $1.35 billion in its 11th weekend, whereas other films earn Guinness World Records titles for their unexpected records such as most expensively dressed or longest movie trailer.

Most Cinema Productions Attended for the Same Film (2022)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Sometimes viewers rewatch movies such as the Marvel movies to relive the euphoria they experienced when realizing that the trailer didn't reveal all the details of the movie. For instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the filmmakers and cast members didn't show that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the 2021 film, so most viewers were filled with excitement and surprise when they saw both of them on screen.

In 2022, Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, wanted to relive the experience multiple times, specifically 292 times. Alanis attended the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times from December 16, 2021, to March 15, 2022, setting the record for "the Most Cinema Productions Attended of the Same Film." Viewers who haven't watched Spider-Man: No Way Home or prefer to rewatch it can find the movie on STARZ and Hulu.

Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Bolt, Rio, and The Secret Life of Pets are movies that can be enjoyed with a furry friend or companion since the movie's main characters are animals rather than humans. The Secret Life of Pets 2 was the sequel to the 2016 film and followed the lives of Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and Duke (voiced by Eric Stonestreet) as they now were introduced to Katie's (their owners) baby.

Instead of seeing theater seats filled with people at the film's premiere in 2019, dogs were sitting in those seats. Universal Pictures Brazil set the record for the "Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening" in 2019, with 120 dogs attending the screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is available on Pluto TV.

Most Expensively Dressed Movie Character (2015)

Image via B24

Filmmakers try to convey a character's wealth by showing them wearing exquisite jewelry, fancy suits, and or driving luxurious cars. Even if several movies emphasize a character's wealth, such as through the quantity of items that they have, like several sports cars, homes, or control over a multi-billion company, there is one character that takes the record for being wearing the most expensive clothes.

James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) set the Guinness World Record for the Most Expensively Dressed Movie Character in the 2015 film Spectre. Bond's outfit were valued at £39,060 or $56,220. The Tom Ford bespoke three-piece suits he wore were valued between £2,650 ($3,805) and £3,399 ($4,881). Spectre is available on YouTube.

Longest Movie Trailer (2014)

Image via IMDb

A movie trailer has to reveal enough of the movie that interests the viewer but not enough that the viewer will know how the story will end before watching the movie. A typical movie trailer lasts between 1 minute and 2 minutes. For some movie trailers, that is enough to introduce the character and their problem or enemy without giving away too much. For others, it's enough to spoil the entire movie, like The Godfather and The Nightmare on Elm Street.

Anders Weberg wrote and directed the 2020 film Ambiancé. The film, which has a run time of 720 hours (or 30 days), followed a nonlinear narrative story that illustrated his life story through symbolism and abstract scenes. Despite the film being one of the longest ever made, Ambiancé earned the Guinness World Record in 2014 for the "Longest Movie Trailer," with its trailer running 72 minutes.

Most Crowdfunding Movie (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Digital Distribution

The television show, Veronica Mars, aired from 2004 to 2019. The series followed Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), a high school student and a detective similar to Nancy Drew, who wanted to solve the murder of her best friend. Veronica Mars ended in 2007 before fans helped save the show, and the CW renewed the show in 2019 for season four.

Before the show's revival in 2013, fans raised money on the crowdfunding page Kickstarter to show their support for the show and fund a film project that would be based on the show. The Kickstarter page garnered $5,702,153 and made Veronica Mars earn the Guinness World Record for the Most Crowdfunded Movie. The movie premiered a year later, in 2014. Veronica Mars, the movie, is available on HBO Max, while the TV show is available on Hulu.

Highest Grossing Puppet Movie (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppets have moved from their performances, pursuing other careers. Yet one devastating realization brings them together for one last show with the help of their two human friends, Mary (Amy Adams) and Gary (Jason Segel). The Muppets won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song.

However, the film also set and broke a few world records. The Muppets earned $160,971,922 by March 30, 2012, earning the Guinness World Record for the Highest Grossing Puppet movie. Even if The Muppets is the most recognizable film involving puppetry, the other films that involved puppets included The Dark Crystal and Team America: World Police. The Muppets is available on Disney+.

Most Expensive Prop from a Film (1986)

Image via Carthago Films S.a.r.l.

Recreating outfits worn by real-life people involves precision and, in some cases, expensive material. Long after a film has finished filming and premiered, fans may have the opportunity to purchase or bid for clothing from the film, such as shoes that Gaga wore in the 2021 film House of Gucci. Props are as important as the clothing the characters wear to tell a story.

Director Roman Polanski's 1986 film, Pirates, holds the Guinness World Record for the "Most Expensive Prop from a Film." The film revolved around Captain Red (Walter Matthau). The prop used in the film was a full-scale replica of a Spanish Galleon which cost $10,271,100. Pirates are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Most People In a Custard Pie Fight in a Film (1927)

Image via Hal Roach Studios

All it takes is one person to throw a piece of food at another person before a food fight beings. Movies show food fights as messy, unexpected, and chaotic, with several participants covered in every piece of food imaginable in their hair. Usually, films show large crowds throwing foods, but the film that holds the record for the most significant food fight is a silent film.

The Battle of the Century premiered in 1927, and it followed a flight manager (Oliver Hardy) who took out an insurance policy on a boxer. He planned to collect the money as soon as possible, so he devised a plan to have the boxer get into an accident. However, the flight manager's plan sparked a large custard pie fight instead. The Battle of the Century earned the Guinness World Record for the "Most People in a Custard Pie Fight In a Film," with 3,000 pies thrown.

