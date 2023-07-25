Television shows have never shied away from exploring the strange and unusual, and nothing exemplifies this better than medical dramas. The Resident, Grey's Anatomy, New Amsterdam, House, and Nurse Junkie are just some of the many shows that have featured weird illnesses. Yet among the myriad of peculiar medical conditions depicted onscreen, there exists one that undoubtedly claims the throne for ultimate weirdness.

If you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy, you surely remember the unforgettable episode featuring a patient portrayed by Arlene Tur, who suffers from multiple sporadic orgasms. This rare condition induces spontaneous orgasms without any sexual stimulation, causing the patient tremendous discomfort. While, in the episode, some doctors like Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) joke about the condition, with others stating that it might not require a cure (after all, who frowns upon the "Big O?"), the patient herself passionately conveys the disruption it brings to her everyday life. Imagine if you could no longer enjoy simple pleasures like going to the movies, driving a car, or spending time with your friends or family because anytime can be a distressing "Big O" moment! Even worse, the patient's father, who is listed as her emergency contact, is invited to the hospital, leading to uncomfortable moments as she must answer even more questions regarding her condition. The embarrassment this condition causes her is beyond imagination.

In House, there is a patient suffering from Alice in Wonderland Syndrome, a rare disorder that distorts visual perception, making objects appear either disproportionately large or small. Initially, Dr. House, played by the brilliant Hugh Laurie, mocks the patient by looking through the wrong end of the binoculars, but as he delves deeper into the condition, he develops a genuine appreciation for the suffering it inflicts. However, amidst the sea of peculiar medical conditions portrayed in shows like Grey's Anatomy or House, one stands out as the true outlier: Cotard's Syndrome, as depicted in the gripping, short-lived series Black Box. Also known as Walking Corpse Syndrome, Cotard's Syndrome is an exceedingly rare disorder that plunges patients into a nightmarish belief that they are dead, non-existent, or that their body parts are decaying.

RELATED: The 10 Most Ridiculous Episodes in TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What Is 'Black Box' About?

Image via ABC

Black Box is a psychological medical drama television series that ran for one season on ABC. The show follows the brilliant Dr. Catherine Black, portrayed by the talented Kelly Reilly, as she navigates her career as a renowned neurologist, haunted by dark secrets. She battles bipolar disorder, with only her psychiatrist privy to her medication regimen. Unfaithful in her marriage, she conceals the fact that she has a child whom she gave birth to at the tender age of sixteen.

Dr. Black and her colleagues tackle a range of conditions, from rare disorders like Cotard's Syndrome to equally challenging yet more common ailments. In the episode centered around Cotard's Syndrome, Dr. Black tends to a patient who presents with rabies-like symptoms. Initially misdiagnosed as the flu, Dr. Black's astute assessment leads her to suspect rabies, a diagnosis later confirmed by tests. It is at this advanced stage that she delivers the heart-wrenching news to the patient's mother: there is no cure.

However, the determined mother, unwilling to accept this grim fate, confronts Dr. Black about her personal life, telling her that she would understand what it means to do everything to save a child if she had children of her own. Unknowingly, this ignites a spark of curiosity that compels Dr. Black to go beyond the conventional and seek a solution for her teenage patient, even at great personal risk. Remarkably, the very same circumstances befall the patient with Cotard's Syndrome.

Cotard's Syndrome Is a Bizarre Illness

What sets Cotard's Syndrome apart from other bizarre medical conditions is its profound psychological impact on those affected. As the Cotard's Syndrome patient announces himself at the reception desk where Dr. Black works, requesting a meeting with Dr. Farrah Mahmoud (played by Sepideh Moafi of the FX Networks series Class of ‘09), anticipation fills the air. When handed procedural medical forms to complete, the patient defiantly remarks, "My problem won't be listed on these forms... I am dead!" This chilling pronouncement marks the beginning of one of the most profound moments on screen. Further interaction with Dr. Mahmoud provides a glimpse into the patient's troubled life, revealing he is a mechanical engineer who experienced a traumatic accident during a tumultuous period with his partner.

Dr. Owen Morely (Terry Kinney), Dr. Mahmoud's colleague and a devoted researcher of Cotard's Syndrome, eagerly awaits the encounter, his years of study manifesting in an unparalleled excitement at encountering a real-life patient with the condition. However, the patient's discomfort with Dr. Morely's inquisitiveness is evident. Medication proves ineffective, prompting the patient's desperate act of slashing his palm veins in a surgical theater — an attempt to test the limits of his existence. "You cannot die if you are already dead," he says. While he is soon saved by intervening medical help, it awakens Dr. Morely to the harrowing journey the patient endures.

Armed with newfound insight, Dr. Morely recognizes the urgent need to alleviate the patient's torment. He conceives a daring procedure that, while carrying substantial risks including a loss of memory, holds the potential to lead the patient towards recovery. Through sheer determination and a touch of serendipity, their efforts culminate in success. The patient emerges from the procedure admitting to no longer feeling "completely dead." He is released and asked to continue his medication for a full recovery.

Shows Like 'Black Box' Demonstrate How Complex the Human Body Is

Image via ABC

Television shows like Black Box and other medical dramas not only entertain, they also teach the complexities of the human anatomy and the challenges faced by patients and medical professionals. Exploring these fascinating stories provokes conversations about empathy, compassion, and the resilience of the human spirit. We are reminded of the importance of medical research, the power of human connection, and the power of storytelling to inspire hope and advance understanding.

But while there are many weird medical conditions on television, this Cotard's Syndrome condition in Black Box is the ultimate weirdo. That it plunges the patient into the haunting reality of living with a condition that challenges the very essence of existence—imagining their flesh rotting, shunning human contact, and experiencing the decay of their teeth while being paradoxically alive—creates the ultimate paradoxical hell of life within death. That's why Cotard's Syndrome in Black Box deserves its flowers as the weirdest medical illness in a television show.