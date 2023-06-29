A main staple to primetime television has been the medical drama. Catching audiences with the melodramatic relationships of doctors and the extreme, high intensity cases within the hospital.

One of the most entertaining parts of a medical drama is figuring out what the issue is. A test of trial and error that literally has life on the line. These are some of the weirdest illnesses that the famous television doctors have had as cases.

11 Multiple Sclerosis - ‘The Resident’

Image via 20th Century Fox

Dealing with the personal and professional challenges of the hospital, the team at Chastain Memorial hospital receive news about one of their own. As the symptoms of Dr. Belle (Bruce Greenwood) gets worse when the diagnosis is revealed.

The character struggling to grapple with what is wrong with him pushes the people he loves away. The disease is one of the most common disabling neurological diseases in young adults. It can be hard to diagnose because there is no specific test for it, making it a tough disease to look out for.

10 Cotard’s Syndrome - ‘Black Box’

Image via ABC

In this series, a famed neuroscientist struggles with her own mental health while continuing her career. She has Bipolar Disorder, and isn’t always keen to take her meds.

In season 1, Dr. Black faces a patient that believes that they are walking around in a dead body. They find out the patient is experiencing Cotard’s Syndrome. A rare condition that people get in which they believe their organs are gone or that they are even dead.

9 Huntington's Disease - ‘Call the Midwife’

Image via BBC

This medical drama highlights a group of midwives after World War II. In season seven of this ongoing series, sad moments arise when a beloved character Doreen (Kelly Gough) is diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease.

During the episode, Dr. Turner tries to figure out what the symptoms mean only to have to deliver the bad news. Huntington’s Disease is a hereditary neurological disease that causes the brain cells to die.

8 Toxic Blood - ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Image via ABC

Problems occur after doctors pass out from performing a surgery on a patient. Doctors find that the patient has toxic blood, a real life condition that makes the doctors in Grey’s troubleshooting.

The toxic blood comes from a patient with cancer that had been receiving chemotherapy. Mixed with herbal supplements making her blood a neurotoxin. While this is a stretch, it shows the characters in a troubled situation being able to figure their way out of it.

7 Chemical Toxins - ‘New Amsterdam’

Image via NBC

High pressure, emergency level situations are perfect conditions for a medical drama. Audiences have seen bombs in patients, plane crashes, and worse. Nothing was weirder than on a Season 3, New Amsterdam episode when a chemical spill caused doctors and patients to feel sick.

At first no one understood what was happening. People were just collapsing for no reason. When Max (Ryan Eggold) can’t see, the team races to find what is happening in the hospital. The toxins filling into the room create a confusion and disorientation episode that shows a variety of symptoms toxins can have on the human body.

6 Alice and Wonderland Syndrome - ‘House’

Image via 20th Century Fox

A patient comes in after everything around him appears to be small. Dr. House (Hugh Laurie) even pokes fun at him by pretending to look through the wrong end of binoculars.

They eventually find that the man is suffering from too many antibodies in his bloodstream that are making him experience these symptoms. Alice and Wonderland Syndrome, or Hyperviscosity syndrome, is caused when blood thickens so much that it can't flow easily through the bloodstream.

5 Stomach Tumors – 'Nurse Jackie'

Image via Showtime

Two cops bring a pregnant patient (Rosie Perez) into the ER. Nurse Jackie (Edie Falco) soon learns that she isn’t pregnant but has stomach tumors instead.

The episode provides Jackie with a new-found empathy as she spends time with her patients. Her symptoms can not be controlled, and she is not able to be saved from the tumors. Like the tumors in the patient's Belly, Jackie faces her disease with addiction that can also never be cured.

4 Propylene Glycol Toxicity - ‘House’

Image via 20th Century Fox

After a patient collapses in a restaurant he is brought before the team to be diagnosed. He experienced bleeding from his eye and had no sense of taste. Above it all he has an alien hand that acts up unwarranted, like Peter Sellers in the War Room.

This season five episode all comes to head at the use of too much deodorant. The propylene glycol that is in the deodorant had been poisoning the patient. The toxicity is able to cause heart problems as well as seizures.

3 CIPA - ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Image Via ABC

The early episodes of Grey’s Anatomy still hold up relatively well. Being able to be a guiding force for new voices and showing a different perspective in the workplace. This season three episode has Abigail Breslin as the patient who was not able to experience pain.

Writers had a fun time coming up with different ways the patient would hurt themselves because of no sensitivity, making the character a fearless patient. Her condition ended up being CIPA, or Congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis.

2 Bubonic Plague - ‘House’

Image via 20th Century Fox

Dr. House is a mad genius when it comes to infectious diseases. In Season 2, a woman with insomnia comes in, in which the team are perplexed that an entire bottle of sleeping pills couldn’t knock her out.

House has a typical formula. Going through different scenarios, or beliefs of what the illness is until Dr. House is able to finally figure it out in some obscure way. In this case, after failed surgery and weird circumstances, finds buboes on her armpits, being able to figure out it was the Bubonic Plague that she picked up from meerkats.