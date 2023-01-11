Moviegoers of all stripes have said at least once, "There's no way that's a real movie," upon hearing its title. These titles sound fake but are real productions someone signed on the dotted line to produce. In most cases, the long, bizarre title choice ends up making a movie so bad it's good or so bad it's hysterical; however, there are the crazy titles that actually live up to and surpass expectations.

Imagine getting a script or a pitch for a movie titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and having no idea where the plot will lead. These unusual titles didn't strike a chord with audiences but are worth looking into for a "what the heck, let's watch it" kind of movie night.

'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

Image via Universal

Not only a real title but based on a true story, Cocaine Bear from Brownstone Productions is about exactly what the title suggests: a black bear that accidentally ingests cocaine and goes on a rampage in the Georgia wilderness. The plot is based on a true story of a black bear that overdosed on cocaine in the 1980s.

Set for a February 2023 release, the film stars the late Ray Liotta and Keri Russell among other high-profile names. The fake-sounding movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and is sure to incur an interesting fan base as soon as it hits theaters and streaming.

'The Bunnyman Massacre' (2014)

A far stretch from Donnie Darko, this horror movie sounds fake but is real. The apparent sequel to 2011's Bunnyman, The Bunnyman Massacre, is as ridiculous as it sounds, and we're here for it. Written and directed by Carl Lindbergh, the horror series features a sadistic killer who goes on a spree while dressed in a bunny costume.

If you want to go down the rabbit hole with this franchise, there are two additional films after The Bunnyman Massacre: Bunnyman Vengence and Bunnyman: Grindhouse Edition (the original movie, just re-released with never-before-seen footage). The horror series is available for rental on Amazon Prime.

'The VelociPastor' (2018)

This title sounds like a fake movie a group of teens would rent from Blockbuster in a campy horror movie. IMDb's original summary of The VelociPastor is too good to try and rewrite: "After losing his parents, a priest travels to China, where he inherits a mysterious ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first horrified by this new power, a hooker convinces him to use it to fight crime. And ninjas."

A movie that would surely make the rounds on SyFy's regular programming, it's no surprise that The VelociPastor scored low with RT critics. Surprisingly enough, audiences rated it 70% (with over 250 reviewers weighing in). If you can't catch this replaying on cable, you can stream it with Freevee.

'I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meathook, and Now I Have a Three Picture Deal at Disney' (1993)

While not a full-on feature film, but this movie's title is truly one of a kind. A short film directed by the one and only Ben Affleck, I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meathook, and Now I Have a Three Picture Deal at Disney seems to summarize itself: the short is about a cocky director looking to cast the lead in his first feature film alongside the other elements detailed in the title.

Affleck's first go behind the camera, the Oscar-winner acknowledged how terrible the project was in an interview with EW. While you won't find audiences rushing to the streaming platforms to find this title, it is available on YouTube in multiple parts if you're interested in the roughly 13-minute Affleck production.

'Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla' (1952)

A horror comedy with some science fiction elements added in, this movie is honest and does star the iconic Bela Lugosi. Duke Mitchell and Sammy Petrillo are a pair of best friends from Brooklyn that accidentally parachute into and are stranded in the jungle with a mad scientist Dr. Zabor (Lugosi). The zany concept may have been better saved for an SNL skit, as it earned no praise from critics and audiences.

Beloved by moviegoers, Lugosi is praised for his masterful skill in horror flicks; however, the performances by Mitchell and Petrillo didn't draw the same type of acclaim. The black and white picture is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

'The Men Who Stare at Goats' (2009)

Image via Overture Films

With a premise just as bizarre as its title suggest, The Men Who Stare at Goats is about a journalist, a psychic soldier, and a few goats. Struggling journalist Bob Wilton (Ewan McGregor) tags along with Lyn Cassady (George Clooney) and a rag-tag group of U.S. Soldiers on a top-secret mission to Iraq. The catch? Cassady and his comrades believe they have psychic abilities to kill goats with a single stare and walk through walls.

The movie's star-studded cast features Jeff Bridges, Stephen Lang, Robert Patrick, and Nick Offerman. Failing to charm either critics or audiences, The Men Who Stare at Goats is a movie that'll set your expectations low with its title but deliver a few solid laughs and performances from a talented cast. It is available to stream with Freevee.

'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' (1992)

Hitting theaters two years after Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kindergarten Cop, Sylvester Stallone starred in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. What can only be described as a competitive action-comedy role choice, Sly stars as Police Sergeant Joe Bomowski, whose mother, Tutti (Estelle Getty), is in town to visit and involves herself in his life and career. As if the title weren't questionable enough, the movie poster featuring Sly with a standard handgun and Getty with a military-style assault weapon makes the movie seem unreal.

In various late-night talk show interviews, Sly affectionately recalls the competitive nature between himself and Schwarzenegger during the '80s and '90s as the buff action heroes. One can only assume Sly took this movie on in a direct attempt to compete with Kindergarten Cop. See for yourself as Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot is available for rental on Amazon Prime.

'ThanksKilling' (2008)

With a tagline of "Gobble Gobble Motherf**ker," we all thought there was no way this is real. Don't worry, it is. ThanksKilling follows a group of college kids tormented by a deranged turkey on Thanksgiving break. Written and directed by Jordan Downey, the Thanksgiving horror film became a cult classic, so much so that the deliberately titled sequel ThanksKilling 3 was funded by fans.

One of those horror movies that are so bad they're good, ThanksKilling is clearly a movie that should be riffed by Mystery Science Theater 3000. For a two-movie holiday horror marathon, ThanksKilling and its 2012 sequel are available for free to stream on various platforms like Pluto TV and Vudu.

'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

Image via STX Entertainment

Supposedly the root of all the unspeakable acts and evils of the world, three college friends seek out the origins of Bye Bye Man after being afflicted by his curse before it's too late. Featuring the one and only Doug Jones as the Bye Bye Man, this horror flick borrowed too many elements from the genre's foundational films to stand on its own with originality.

The Bye Bye Man attempted to take what may be an affectionate nickname given by a toddler and turned it into a lackluster supernatural story, making it difficult for audiences to take the film or its antagonist seriously. For interested parties, the horror movie is currently available on Netflix.

'Half Past Dead' (2002)

Yes, this is an action movie; and yes, it stars Steven Seagal. Starring as Sasha Petrosevitch, Seagal goes undercover in a hi-tech prison (for the 2000s) to get answers about his wife's murder but finds himself involved with a death-row inmate and a collection of $200 million in gold. Half Past Dead sounds like a fake action movie we'd see onscreen in a movie about a movie star. Alas, it is a real film that co-stars Morris Chesnut, Ja Rule, and Matt Battaglia.

Earning a dismal 3% from RT critics and 37% from audience members, this action flick is another addition to Seagal's low-rated filmography. For 98 minutes of cheesy action, Half Past Dead is available to for rental on Amazon Prime.

