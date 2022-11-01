Most film buffs have likely heard of the "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die" list. It's pretty self-explanatory, really, as far as lists go. There are 1001 movies released throughout the medium's entire history - with the earliest film being from 1902, and the most recent ones from 2020 - that the editor of the list, Steven Jay Schneider, believes are essential for all movie fans to see during their lifetime.

It's a very diverse list overall, and that's highlighted by just how strange some choices are. It's understandable for select movies within the 1001 titles to get a little weird, but there are some truly wild and highly experimental films in there that make for challenging watches. To highlight some of the most offbeat, unexpected, or even downright bizarre films within the list, here are 10 of the strangest movies included among the 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list.

'Prelude: Dog Star Man' (1962)

Prelude: Dog Star Man is the introductory section for a four-part experimental film called Dog Star Man, directed by avant-garde filmmaker Stan Brakhage. It's the kind of out-there film where it's next-to-impossible to work out what's going on without reading some kind of plot summary beforehand.

Maybe that's not important, though. There seems to be a journey depicted within Prelude and Dog Star Man as a whole that involves a man and his dog, but it's interspersed with strange, visually-striking imagery, and eerily plays out with no music, dialogue, or even sound effects. It's perplexing but interesting, and for as confounding as it might be, it is one of the better experimental movies out there (though why just Prelude is included among the Movies You Must See Before You Die list and not Dog Star Man as a whole is unclear).

'Blonde Cobra' (1963)

An excruciating experience, in all honesty, Blonde Cobra might be the worst kind of experimental movie (reflected by its 3.0/10 average rating on IMDb). It's mercifully short, at just 33 minutes, but feels about four times as long, with intentionally obnoxious and messy filmmaking making it a near-constant assault on the senses.

Perhaps it's on the list because it pushed boundaries, and represented a new peak of "weirdness" for cinema as a whole. If it paved the way for accomplished "weird" directors like David Lynch or Alejandro Jodorowsky to establish themselves as filmmakers, maybe it holds value. However, it's zero fun to watch or experience, and contrary to the list Blonde Cobra appears on, you can definitely live a fulfilling life - and indeed pass away peacefully - without ever having seen it.

'The Kingdom' (1994)

Arguably, one of the strangest things about The Kingdom being on a list of movies to watch before you did is the fact that it's technically a miniseries. More specifically, it's one that was edited into two movies (themselves about four and a half hours long, each), with the first of those "movies" being included on the list.

Of course, even if we're to call it a movie, it's strange in other ways. It comes from the mind of Lars Von Trier, who's a controversial filmmaker known for making films that are bizarre and/or heartbreaking, with the movie's plot concerning a hospital plagued by strange phenomena, sometimes of the supernatural variety. The length and bizarre premise may be a turn-off for some, but otherwise, this is easier to approach than many of the strangest experimental films that otherwise make up some of the weirdest movies within the 1001.

'No. 12: Heaven and Earth Magic' (1962)

Harry Everett Smith was a prolific and eccentric artist who made numerous experimental films throughout his life. These tended to be surreal animations that didn't have much by way of discernible storylines, instead tackling mythological, mystic, or supernatural ideas, often leaving it up to the viewer to work out exactly what was going on.

Notably, No. 12: Heaven and Earth Magic stands as longer than most of Smith's work, as it clocks in at just over an hour. The animation style looks as though it may have influenced Terry Gilliam's animation for Monty Python, and a frame from the film was also used as an album cover by the band Slowdive, in 2017. It may be a perplexing film, but it should prove somewhat interesting for fans of experimental cinema, and its influence on pop culture can be understood quite clearly, too.

'Hold Me While I’m Naked' (1966)

Arguably one of the earlier examples of a comedic movie about making movies, Hold Me While I'm Naked runs for just 17 minutes, and is loosely about an independent filmmaker trying to make a film that will be seen as important and artistic.

Due to it being included among the 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list, the director, George Kuchar, arguably managed to do just that, with his film about trying to be relevant. As for the movie itself? It's not the worst, but it's a challenging watch at points, despite its brevity. The style of crude, messy humor would go on to become popular in the late 1960s and 1970s - thanks to directors like John Waters - so at least Hold Me While I'm Naked has a place in film history in that regard.

'Vinyl' (1965)

Everyone knows about Stanley Kubrick's 1971 classic, A Clockwork Orange, but not everyone knows that it wasn't the first feature film adaptation of the famous novel of the same name. That honor belongs to Andy Warhol's film, Vinyl, which loosely adapts the sci-fi/crime story into a movie.

Emphasis should be placed on the word "loosely," though, because even those familiar with A Clockwork Orange may struggle to see how Vinyl retells it. Andy Warhol is very much doing his own, singular thing, and the uncompromisingly messy - and chaotic - style here probably makes Vinyl a love-it-or-hate-it kind of movie. Clearly, those behind the 1001 Movies list are in the former camp, but don't be surprised if you watch it and find yourself in the latter.

'Ariel' (1988)

Ariel represents a nice change of pace from other strange movies among the 1001 Movies list, as it is decidedly a narrative film, rather than an experimental one. Sure, the story is oddly-paced and definitely has an unusual energy, but it's there, and generally easy to follow.

It mixes drama with some very dark comedy, whilst also being a crime movie, and tells the story of a man wrongfully convicted of a crime, and what happens to him after he escapes from prison. It's a sad, strangely lonely-feeling film - and a quiet one - yet it's a film that undoubtedly sticks with you.

'Flaming Creatures' (1963)

Flaming Creatures probably makes the 1001 Movies list because of how extreme and boundary-pushing it is. Even by today's standards, some of its imagery is quite graphic, and it's surprising to think that a movie like this actually came out in the 1960s.

Still, whether the shock value in this comedic horror movie makes it entertaining or well-made is up to the viewer. Certainly, some may find it easier to respect and admire for pushing boundaries when it comes to taste and acceptable content in movies than it is to genuinely enjoy as a movie-watching experience.

'Wavelength' (1967)

It's safe to say that Wavelength is about as experimental as movies can get, and that it's a film that gleefully breaks just about every filmmaking rule there is. The film simply shows one room for its 45-minute duration. The camera slowly zooms towards a desk throughout, and occasionally, people enter the room and do strange things inside it.

There's a chance Wavelength will be entirely hypnotic for some, and the most tedious thing in the world for others. Alternatively, there's a middle ground: sure, the film's a bit boring, but its commitment to being so dull and static is admirably bold.

'Scorpio Rising' (1963)

Kenneth Anger is a hugely influential and important independent filmmaker. He started making short films in the late 1940s, and dealt with themes that were radical and ahead of their time. This was mostly because he was one of the first openly gay filmmakers in America, and explored homosexual themes and characters in his films at a time when such ideas weren't widely discussed.

Of all his films, Scorpio Rising might be his best, earning its spot in the 1001 Movies list. It's got a great soundtrack throughout, and centers on a man preparing for some sort of bizarre, nightmarish, cult-like motorcycle rally. It's odd, dark, and, above all else, surprisingly hypnotic.

