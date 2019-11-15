The 15 Weirdest Movies on Disney Plus

0

Disney+ is offering a lot of content right now, following the streaming service’s launch on November 12th. But relatively little of it is actually new. Much of the incentive to sign up for Disney’s new direct-to-consumer platform is the deep bench of programming that will already be on the service at the time of launch. Sure, there are familiar hits from Lucasfilm, Pixar and Marvel Studios to rewatch for the thousandth time. But there’s also probably a lot of stuff on Disney Plus you’ve never seen before and many of that stuff is very, very weird.

We went out of our way to find the oddest movies of the bunch and recap them (as best we could) for you here. So behold, the weirdest movies on Disney Plus.

