The Best Picture category has always been a divisive one, even after the Oscars expanded their Best Picture category beyond five nominees after the shocking snub of The Dark Knight. Of course, there have been winners that have united audiences in glee from Parasite to Moonlight (even though it was a technical disaster for the Academy), and there have been winners of the award that have caused widespread criticism and frustration from Green Book to Crash. Yes, there have been odd choices for the Best Picture winner, but you know what's even weirder? Some of the big winners have sequels. Everyone knows about the sequels to Rocky and The Godfather, but there are many surprising Best Picture winners that received follow-ups. Many of these odd sequels have been completely forgotten about. Here are seven strange sequels to films that won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Scarlett

Image Via CBS

Gone With The Wind is one of the most important films in cinematic history, and it's also one of the most controversial. The film’s depiction of Southern plantations, racial injustice, and the Civil War has always been a hot button for debate, and many of the recurring issues were raised again due to the film’s availability on HBO Max. The four-hour 1939 historical drama was the highest-grossing film of all time for many decades and adjusted for inflation, it is still the top earner in history.

Compared to this significant legacy, nobody seems to remember the 1994 miniseries Scarlett. The CBS program adapted Alexandra Ripley’s 1991 book of the same name, the sequel to Margaret Mitchell's 1936 novel Gone with the Wind. Timothy Dalton and Joanne Whalley starred as new interpretations of the iconic characters Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara, respectively. Like the novel it was based on, Scarlett is very much a footnote in guides to the original and not a work of art that stands independently.

The French Connection II

Image Via 20th Century Fox

1971’s The French Connection celebrated its fiftieth-anniversary last year, and it’s still celebrated as one of the most important moments in the history of action cinema. The iconic extended car chase is among the best ever filmed; the CGI-heavy antics of modern films can’t contend with the practical stunt work of the original. Gene Hackman won the Best Actor trophy for his iconic turn as Detective Jimmy Doyle.

Compared to some other forgotten Best Picture sequels, The French Connection II actually had a talented team behind it. The film was directed by John Frankenheimer, an underrated figure within action film history who also delivered such classics as The Manchurian Candidate, Ronin, The Train, and Grand Prix. Hackman returned for a new adventure as Doyle travels to France in order to track down the first film’s villain, Alain Charnier (Fernando Rey). It’s an entirely enjoyable, if completely unnecessary follow-up that fans of the original should still respect.

The Sting II

Image Via Universal Studios

The Sting was already a bit of an odd Best Picture winner to begin with. While it's a fun caper film, it won the Oscar over some of the most influential films of all-time, such as George Lucas’s American Graffiti, Ingmar Bergman’s Cries and Whispers, and William Friedkin’s The Exorcist. Paul Newman and Robert Redford have great chemistry, but they fall short of their previous partnership in the actual classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. That all being said, The Sting is still a lot of fun. Comparatively, The Sting II is pretty much unwatchable.

The film replaces Newman and Redford with an entirely new cast, and although it's written by David S. Ward (who wrote The Sting), there’s virtually no connection to the original. While the first film is a fun mix of comedy and crime, The Sting II is nothing but confusing extended gags that make no logical sense whatsoever. It's one of the rare films that actually holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although it was released on Blu-Ray last year for those that are morbidly curious.

Ziegfeld Girl

Image Via Loew's Inc.

Robert Z. Leonard’s 1936 film The Great Ziegfeld was one of the earliest films to prove the merit of movie musicals, as it was released less than a decade after the breakout success of The Broadway Melody. It was among the biggest box office hits of the 1930s for MGM. Not only did The Great Ziegfeld take home Best Picture, but it also won Luise Rainer a Best Actress trophy, as well as the retired award for Best Dance Direction. It remains one of the signature movie musicals of all time.

That being said, the 1941 sequel Ziegfeld Girl leaves a pretty impressive legacy in its own right. Although it has almost nothing to do with the original story (although some footage was reused), Leonard returned and wrangled an all-star cast that included James Stewart, Judy Garland, Jackie Cooper, and Tony Martin among others. It launched a series of iconic songs such as “You Stepped Out Of A Dream” and “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows."

The Road Back

Image Via Universal Pictures

Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the most celebrated depictions of the banality of war ever written, and the 1930 Best Picture winner that it inspired is still known as one of the greatest war films ever made. Remarque was an extremely prolific writer, and he used his sequel The Road Back to offer commentary on the rise of fascism in Germany. Given the novel’s release prior to World War II, it is eerily relevant.

Although the adaptation of the sequel had high ambitions, production problems forced it to go over budget, resulting in a cluttered and overindulgent mess. It was unfortunate considering the passion that director James Whale had for the material; Whale was a World War I veteran and had become a major industry player thanks to his work on Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Invisible Man. He aimed to reflect his own anti-war views into the epic story, but unfortunately, the studio tampered with his vision.

The Evening Star

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Did anyone ask for a sequel to Terms of Endearment? Although original author Larry McMurtry’s sequel novel The Evening Star was released to a modestly ambivalent reception, the film adaptation was a complete disaster. The 1983 original Best Picture winner walked the fine line of being emotional without descending into melodrama. Comparatively, the manipulative events of The Evening Star have the dramatic stakes of a Lifetime original movie.

The Evening Star is set fifteen years after Terms of Endearment, and once again follows Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) as she raises her grandchildren. MacLaine seemed to be phoning it in, despite winning an Oscar for her original performance as the character. Many of the original cast members didn’t reprise their roles, although Jack Nicholson popped up in a half-hearted extended cameo. It remains a baffling box office bomb.

Robert the Bruce

Image Via Signature Entertainment

Given that Braveheart is a (very) loose adaptation of historical events, it's not odd for there to be another film about the Scottish revolutionary period. In fact, the 2018 Netflix war film Outlaw King delivered a mostly satisfying look at what happened to Robert the Bruce. Bruce is played by Chris Pine, and the film showed the continued war effort after the death of William Wallace, Mel Gibson’s character from Braveheart.

However, the 2019 film titled Robert the Bruce was intended to be an actual sequel to Braveheart. It was directed by Angus Macfadyen, who also reprised his role as the titular Scottish warlord after first appearing in Braveheart. Macfayden was undeniably passionate about the material, but the film itself falls severely short of both Braveheart and Outlaw King when it comes to action.

