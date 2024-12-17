Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Plath is betrothed! The reality TV star got engaged to Zac Wyse just one month after making her relationship public. Lydia Plath is the fifth of Barry and Kim Plath’s ten children, including Joshua Plath, who passed away at 17 months old in 2008.

On December 16, 2024, PEOPLE released exclusive pictures of Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse’s surprise proposal. The loved-up duo cited Ephesians 2:10 from the Bible while celebrating the occasion. When reflecting on the occasion, Lydia Plath shared that the moment they were in each other’s arms, they felt a rush of emotions as they were overjoyed by the decision to take their relationship to the next level of commitment. Lydia Plath even shared her own snaps from the proposal on her Instagram on December 16, 2024, gushing about her fiancé in the caption. Lydia Plath expressed how Wyse is a gift from god while praising him for his care for her and her friends, family, and all those around him. The reality TV star expressed how God played a significant part in making their relationship thrive in the following words:

“And the ways I’ve seen the Lord work in and through our relationship has been such a beautiful experience and I can’t wait to experience that with you forever!”

The newly engaged couple is basking in the bliss of wedding bells and young love, with even Zac Wyse sharing a post on his Instagram featuring the proposal. In it, he called Lydia Plath the love of his life while praising her for making him feel closer to God. Wyse also credited his fiancée’s family for helping him pull off the surprise proposal and expressed his excitement for the duo’s future ahead.

Lydia Plath Had Been Keeping Fans on Their Toes About Her Relationship Status

Lydia Plath has been keeping fans on their toes by teasing them with snippets of her romance with Zac Wyse before this. The Welcome to Plathville star soft-launched Wyse on her Instagram on October 4, 2024, sharing a picture of the duo holding hands as she wished her then-mystery lover on National Boyfriend Day.

Fans of Welcome to Plathville had been growing curious in the post’s comments section until Lydia Plath posted a series of pictures on Instagram introducing Wyse as her boyfriend on November 21, 2024. The duo was seen posing together for a professional couples photoshoot with a picturesque mountain backdrop. Lydia Plath accompanied the post with a sweet caption expressing how she couldn’t put into words how grateful she is that God brought Wyse into her life. Lydia Plath showered her boyfriend with praise and adoration in the following words:

“You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together.”

Welcome to Plathville is yet to be renewed for Season 7. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+

