Ahead of the release of Hulu's new series Welcome to Chippendales, the streamer wants to take fans through the rise and fall of Chippendales and its embattled founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in person. Collider can exclusively reveal that a promotional fan experience is opening up in the famed nightclub Rocco's in West Hollywood to give a sneak peek at the series and all the bloody details that come with it. The immersive activation will open up for two nights only on November 18 and 19 from 6 PM to 2 AM.

The event will roughly follow the full Chippendales' storyline that the series will cover in-depth. Guests will start off in 1979 when Banerjee first formed the company with an eye towards turning the failing club he purchased into the center of a male stripping empire. They'll then be taken through the organization's heyday, experiencing the Chippendales nightclub at the height of its success before Banerjee came crashing down thanks to shady dealings, arson, and, ultimately, murder. It'll be a three-room experience that encompasses everything the dance troupe and the clubs they appeared in were under Banerjee - filled with entertainment and drama with darkness lurking underneath.

As attendees go through the event they'll also be able to purchase plenty of food, drinks, and merchandise related to the series with Hulu "cash" given at the door. Guests are also encouraged to dress to fit the era for better immersion while enjoying the entertainment. With adult beverages provided and the very mature nature of the series, admission is understandably limited to anyone 21 and older. It's said to last around one hour with several sessions going on both nights.

RELATED: 'Welcome to Chippendales' Trailer Sees Kumail Nanjiani Go to War for the Male Strip Club Giant

This whole experience comes courtesy of Fever who is no stranger to hosting interactive fan experiences based on popular franchises. Previously, they collaborated with Netflix a Stranger Things experience taking guests through Hawkins Lab and other locations from the hit series. They've also mined older films for inspiration, bringing to life a Titanic exhibition for fans James Cameron's classic.

More Details on Welcome to Chippendales

Hulu is betting big on the success of Welcome to Chippendales which sees the streamer re-team with Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Just like his previous series, Siegel will have a starry main cast with Kumail Nanjiani leading as Banerjee, Murray Bartlett playing his vicious business partner Nick De Noia, and Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford also on board. Rounding out the series are recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

Welcome to Chippendales premieres its first two episodes in less than two weeks on November 22. You can sign up to reserve a space in a session for the show's immersive experience at Fever's site, though it operates on a first-come, first-save basis with limited space and supplies available. Check out the trailer for the series below and look inside the must-see experience.

4 Images Image via Hulu Image via Hulu Image via Hulu Image via Hulu