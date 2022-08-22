Hulu has officially revealed the date when we'll get to say Welcome to Chippendales. Formerly titled Immigrant, the true crime epic limited series stars Kumail Nanjiani and explores the wild origins of the exotic male stripper company and its India-born creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Mixing the fun-loving side that Chippendales is known for with the darker, more bizarre true crime aspects that lurk in the background, the series is slated to arrive on Hulu on November 22 - exactly three months away. New episodes will stream weekly following its premiere.

The series' original title was in reference to Banerjee, the focus of the series who became the unlikely owner of the largest male stripping empire in the world. Banerjee arrived from India in search of fortune in the U.S. After raking in some cash through his Mobil gas station in Playa del Rey, he reinvested it in a rundown Hollywood bar with hopes of making it something special. He changed the name to Chippendales and nearly completely overhauled the club aside from the once-a-week male-only revue. Introducing the cuff and collar shirtless male dancers, Chippendales saw a meteoric rise in popularity, though not without controversy, ruthlessness, and an insane downfall.

Alongside Nanjiani, who is fresh off an appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series features an All-Star cast including The White Lotus breakout star Murray Bartlett as Banerjee's ruthless and charismatic business partner Nick De Noia alongside Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford. A slew of guest stars are slated to appear in the series as well, consisting of recurring guests Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Yellowjackets' Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with Showtime

Robert Siegel created Welcome to Chippendales and also executive produces with Nanjiani and Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and series writer Rajiv Joseph. Siegel recently created Hulu's wildly successful limited series Pam & Tommy which raked in ten Emmy nominations. Joseph penned Welcome to Chippendales with fellow writer Mehar Sethi while Shakman serves as director. Shakman took over for Ramin Bahrani who had previously been at the helm of the series.

With a November 22 release date, Welcome to Chippendales is actually arriving sooner than expected. All indications were that the series would not arrive until 2023, but the premiere date now indicates we could see footage from the limited series within the next couple of months.

Check out the official release date reveal teaser below. We'll have more here at Collider as the release date approaches.