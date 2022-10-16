The name "Chippendales" may sound like the popular Disney cartoon characters who received their own movie on Disney+ in May 2022. However, this name refers to a male stripper troupe that was popular in the late '70s and early '80s before going downhill due to a mix of greed, betrayal, and even murder.

In May 2021, Hulu, a streaming service that funnily enough is mostly owned by Disney, announced that they were working on a biographical miniseries about Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani, called Welcome to Chippendales (formerly titled Immigrant). Based on the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca, this show joins a growing lineup of biographical miniseries on Hulu that includes Pam & Tommy, Dopesick, and The Act. Nanjiani also serves as an executive producer for the show, alongside his wife and frequent collaborator Emily V. Gordon.

If you want to learn more about this story or are interested in seeing it reenacted, then here's everything we know so far about Welcome to Chippendales.

Image via Hulu

Related:Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff on ‘Eternals’ and What It Means For Each of Them to Join the MCU

When Will Welcome to Chippendales Be Released?

The first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales premiere on November 22, 2022, on Hulu. After that, each episode will be released weekly until January 3, 2023, when the series finale airs.

Watch on Hulu

Watch the Welcome to Chippendales Trailer

Hulu released the first trailer for Welcome to Chippendales on September 20, 2022. This 45-second preview shows several actors in costume as the real-life figures they're portraying and briefly teases how the salacious story will unfold. Check it out here:

How Many Episodes Are In Welcome to Chippendales?

Much like other biographical shows on Hulu, Welcome to Chippendales consists of eight episodes in total.

Who's Writing and Directing Welcome to Chippendales?

Serving as showrunners for Welcome to Chippendales are Robert Siegel, the writer of The Wrestler and Pam & Tommy, and Jenni Konner, the writer of Girls and Single Drunk Female. Siegel wrote the first two episodes, Rajiv Joseph (Draft Day) wrote the third episode, Annie Julia Wyman (The Chair) wrote the fourth and sixth episodes, and Jacqui Rivera (Dead to Me) wrote the fifth episode.

Directing the first episode of this miniseries is Matt Shakman, replacing The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani. Shakman has directed episodes of several high-profile shows such as Game of Thrones, The Boys, and Fargo. He also directed every episode of the limited Marvel series WandaVision and will direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Fantastic Four.

What Is the Plot of Welcome to Chippendales?

Here is the official plot synopsis of Welcome to Chippendales:

A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

Related:Best True Crime Documentaries on Hulu

Who's in the Cast of Welcome to Chippendales?

Image via Hulu

Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian businessman who struck gold when he bought a failed Los Angeles nightclub and brought in a male exotic dance troupe to perform for women, but bad business decisions and growing competition led him down a dark and dangerous path. Nanjiani first became recognized after playing Dinesh Chugtai in the popular HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. He also received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the 2017 comedy film The Big Sick with his wife Emily V. Gordon, in which he also starred. Besides that, Nanjiani has appeared in several other movies and shows including Eternals and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Annaleigh Ashford plays Irene, Steve's initially timid wife who becomes more involved with his business. Ashford has appeared in several other shows including Masters of Sex, Unbelievable, and Impeachment: American Crime Story, as well as several movies such as Frozen, Top Five, and Bad Education. She also won a Tony for playing Essie Carmichael in the 2014 Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You.

Murray Bartlett plays Nick De Noia, a choreographer, Emmy-winning producer, and Banerjee's business partner. De Noia helped turn Chippendales into a major success, but his working relationship with Steve wasn't always on the best terms. Bartlett is best known for playing Armand in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus, which netted him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He plays Frank in the network's upcoming adaptation of the iconic video game The Last of Us. Juliette Lewis plays Denise, a Chippendales groupie who becomes an advisor to Nick De Noia. Lewis was often considered an "it girl" in the 1990s and has since appeared in several other shows such as The Conners, Sacred Lies, and Yellowjackets, after appearing in movies such as Natural Born Killers, Old School, and August: Osage Country.

Image via Hulu

Dan Stevens plays Paul Snider, a Canadian pimp who was involved in the formation of Chippendales. Stevens first gained recognition as Matthew Crawley in the iconic British drama series Downton Abbey and then as David Haller in the critically acclaimed FX superhero series Legion. He has also appeared in several films such as The Guest, Beauty and the Beast, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Nicola Peltz Beckham plays Dorothy Stratten, a Playboy model and wife of Snider. Much like her husband, Stratten was involved with the founding of Chippendales. Peltz played Bradley Martin in the A&E series Bates Motel. She also appeared in several movies such as The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Holidate.

Quentin Plair plays Otis, the token black dancer at Chippendales. Plair has appeared in several other shows such as The Good Doctor, The Good Lord Bird, and Roswell, New Mexico. Spencer Boldman plays Lance McCrae, the most attractive male dancer at Chippendales and the inspiration for De Noia's most challenging routine. Boldman is best known for playing Adam in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, which premiered in 2012. That same year, Boldman appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy film 21 Jump Street. Robin de Jesús plays Ray Colon, a handyman at Chippendales who becomes close with Banerjee, but their working relationship takes some shocking turns. Like Rannells, De Jesús got his start on Broadway, earning Tony nominations for acting in several productions and revivals such as In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, and The Boys in the Band. He also starred in the 2020 film adaptation of The Boys in the Band as well as the 2021 film adaptation of tick, tick... BOOM!

Andrew Rannells plays a yet-to-be-named investor in Chippendales who falls in love with De Noia. Rannells got his start on Broadway, appearing in several well-known productions such as Hairspray, The Book of Mormon, and Falsettos, some of which have netted him Tony nominations. He also starred in the 2018 revival of The Boys in the Band and its 2020 film adaptation. Additionally, Rannells has appeared in several other shows such as Big Mouth, Black Monday, and Invincible.