You may not know who Somen “Steve” Banerjee is, but you definitely know the chain he founded. Chippendales was, in its heyday, a pillar in pop culture. Some were lampooning it on Saturday Night Live with skits starring Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley while others were secretly throwing their money away at nightclubs for this all-male stripping troupe. What most people don’t know, however, is that the story of this troupe’s rise and fall is a bloody and terrifying journey on the other side of the American Dream. Following a long line of movies and TV shows delving into capitalism’s dark side, Welcome to Chippendales is definitely going to find a large audience. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.

What Streaming Service is Welcome to Chippendales On?

Welcome to Chippendales is streaming on Hulu and you can binge the first season there now. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Welcome to Chippendales without a Hulu subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month.

What's Welcome to Chippendales About?

The official synopsis via Hulu reads:

A sprawling true crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire–and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

When Will Welcome to Chippendales Premiere?

Welcome to Chippendales will premiere the first two episodes on November 22nd.

How Many Episodes of Welcome to Chippendales Will There Be?

Welcome to Chippendales will have 8 episodes airing every Tuesday until January 3rd.

Is There A Trailer for Welcome to Chippendales?

The trailer for Welcome to Chippendales was released on October 18th. Set to “Anyway You Want It” by Journey, the trailer begins with Steve watching TV, envious of the opulent and luxurious lives led by the elite in Reagan’s greed-obsessed era. He’s working horrible jobs with little hope of real wealth even with his family’s assistance. His life changes when he comes up with the idea of a strip club for women. Slowly but surely, his team of models, dancers, and businessmen craft the iconic image of the Chippendales. Just as his wife asks him to repeat the mantra “things are going incredibly well, and I’m not going to blow it,” everything starts crumbling down. Steve’s jealousy of Nick De Noia, who becomes the public face of Chippendales, reaches a boiling point and his marriage starts to disintegrate. Behind those perky dancers and joyous customers, is a story of jealousy, greed, and murder.

Who Is in the Cast of Welcome to Chippendales?

The cast of Welcome to Chippendales is chock-full of veteran talents. Kumail Nanjiani leads the cast as the founder of Chippendales, Somen “Steve” Banerjee. His big break came when he was cast in the HBO comedy, Silicon Valley, as a programmer named Dinesh. Since then, he received an Oscar nomination alongside his wife Emily V. Gordon for writing the screenplay for The Big Sick, an autobiographical comedy-drama he also starred in. Recently, he joined the Marvel universe in Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s film Eternals and has also appeared in Disney+’s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Murray Bartlett stars opposite Nanjiani as Nick De Noia, the original choreographer for the Chippendale dancers. Bartlett is most famous for his roles on Looking and more recently his role as the hotel concierge in The White Lotus. Annaleigh Ashford plays Steve’s timid wife, Irene. Ashford is most famous for theater fans who will recognize her from her stints in Kinky Boots and You Can’t Take It With You and has also worked extensively in TV on shows like Masters of Sex. Dan Stevens stars as Paul Snider, the murderous boyfriend of famous playgirl Dorothy Stratten. Stevens is most famous for his early role in Downton Abbey but has continued to work on a diverse array of shows like Legion and Gaslit. Rounding out the cast is Juliette Lewis as Denise. Lewis has been working steadily since the 1990s with indie classics like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape as well as Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. More recently, she has appeared in the horror film Ma and the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets.

Robert Siegel, who created the Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, serves as the showrunner on the series.

Other Shows Like Welcome to Chippendales

To help you out while you wait for the miniseries to premiere on Hulu, here’s a list of just a few period pieces about sex and sex work that delve into the sometimes inspiring and other times the disturbing world of an industry that still lives in the shadows of our society.

Minx - In the heyday of porno magazines, publications like Playboy were not only publishing lewd photographs, but they were also publishing stories from some of the greatest journalists and essayists of their time. In an environment where both explicit photography and hard-hitting journalism could co-exist, Minx tells the story of a young woman who, in the hopes of creating a magazine like Ms. Magazine, ends up creating her own Playgirl. Through humor and heart, Minx explores the fight to remain profitable while still making a publication worth reading that doesn’t exploit its male models.

The Deuce - Set in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s, The Deuce takes place during the Golden Age of Pornography and follows twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino (James Franco) who become fronts for the Mafia while operating out of Times Square, which is also the home of Eileen "Candy" Merrell (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a prostitute who emerges first as an actress and then as a director of porno films. In only three seasons, the series traces the beginning, the heyday, and subsequent downfall. It’s a portrait of a New York that no longer exists and an industry that has a completely different face and economic mechanism to it.

Masters of Sex - Though William Masters and Virginia Johnson are not household names, they revolutionized the world we live in today and have redefined what is taboo. Masters of Sex takes place in the 1950s and 1960s and tells the story of Dr. Masters and his assistant Virginia Johnson, who conducted tests to understand the science of sex. Together, they disproved Freud, decoded bodily responses to sex, and normalized “abnormal” sex. Starring Michael Sheen, Lizzy Caplan, and Welcome To Chippendales cast member Annaleigh Ashford, this period drama put a spotlight on the people that paved the way for companies like Playboy, Chippendales, and even Onlyfans to become commonplace.