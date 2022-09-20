2022 is inching closer to the end, but Hulu is here to remind us that there is still time for one more miniseries. After revealing that Welcome to Chippendales is set to premiere in late November, the streamer unveiled today a first teaser trailer that showcases what we can expect from the upcoming series. Set in the late 70s and early 80s, the show will chronicle the rise and fall of the titular male strip club: A small-time venue that evolved into a big-time business and then went as south as it could, with the people involved dragged into a whirlwind of deception, gross money mishandling, and believe it or not, murder.

The teaser trailer for Welcome to Chippendales is all about luxury: Nice suits, glamorous mansions, and expensive lifestyles that hailed from the success of the strip club that made male dancers the talk of the town in West Los Angeles. The teaser also… teases that Magic Mike energy we’re all gearing up to watch, with barely dressed steaming hot men rehearsing and performing for huge audiences that can look but can’t touch.

At the center of it all is Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, a man who immigrated from India to Playa del Rey in California in search of a better life. The entrepreneur strikes gold by turning a seedy bar into a must-visit nighttime attraction, and could have lived happily ever after if, you know, he hadn’t plotted to kill all his associates. As the trailer underscores, Banerjee will let nothing get in the way of abandoning the life of luxury he achieved – and that will be his downfall.

Welcome to Chippendales is created by Emmy nominee Robert Siegel, who also came up with the acclaimed series Pam & Tommy for Hulu. Siegel will serve as showrunner alongside Jenni Konner (Girls), while episodes are penned by Rajiv Joseph (Draft Day) and Mehar Sethi (Robot Chicken). The series is directed by Matt Shakman, who helmed all episodes of the Marvel series WandaVision.

Aside from Nanjiani, the series also features a star-studded cast that includes The White Lotus breakout star Murray Bartlett as Banerjee's ruthless and charismatic business partner Nick De Noia, as well as Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive). A slew of guest stars are slated to appear in the series, including Quentin Plair (Roswell, New Mexico), Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... BOOM!), Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva), Nicola Peltz Beckham (Holidate), and Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast).

Hulu premieres Welcome to Chippendales on November 11 with two episodes. You can watch the teaser trailer below: