Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have never shied away from the challenges that come with working with pre-existing characters. Their extensive list of TV credits, including on sitcoms like Community and Arrested Development, largely consists of the duo helming episodes of characters they didn’t imagine and have no ownership of. Meanwhile, their time spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe largely exclusively focused on handling superheroes and villains that had already been established in other movies. Even their newest film, The Gray Man, is based on the first in a long-running series of books by Mark Greaney.

Throughout their body of work, it can be difficult to parse down what makes the Russo Brothers tick as artists given how often they’re beholden to the vision and aesthetics established by other artists. But looking at Welcome to Collinwood, their first feature film to get publicly released (the duo previously helmed an unreleased motion picture named Pieces), one begins to understand the creative inclinations of the guys who currently stand as the second-highest-grossing filmmakers of all time.

An Atypical Heist Movie

Released in 2002, Welcome to Collinwood is a heist movie, albeit one that aims to be a subversion of the genre by focusing on people who don’t have a clue how to pull off a heist. The six leads of the film, including ringleader and boxer Pero Maholovic (Sam Rockwell), are people who were brought together by happenstance and a desire to fix their dire financial circumstances. All of them are natives of Cleveland, Ohio, this ragtag group of thieves will try to pull off a seemingly impossible heist, which ends up going haywire in every conceivable way.

Welcome to Collinwood is meant to be a dry farce take on the typical heist movie. Everything about the movie subverts the gloss and glamor of traditional entries in this genre. There is no Las Vegas backdrop for the big score, for example, just everyday locales in Cleveland, Ohio. Even the amount of money that’s seen as important among these motley thieves is chump change compared to the kind of cash thrown around by classic heist movie characters. A $16,000 sum would be change wedged between couch cushions for an Ocean’s Eleven character. For the folks in Welcome to Collinwood, that collection of dollars keeps cropping up as a vital sum that could change any of their lives.

The climactic heist emphasizes how Anthony and Joe Russo (who also penned the screenplay) are trying to make an entry in this genre that strips away its larger-than-life ritz. The characters here grunt in exasperation more often than they let out breaths or relief while Toto (Michael Jeter) ends up dangling from a great height with his pants situated around his ankles. Pulling off a heist in a heist movie is usually where the plan comes together, and big obstacles are overcome just in the nick of time. For the characters of Welcome to Collinwood, problems just keep piling up until they inevitably suffocate the entire mission.

This interest in toying with heist movie conventions set the precedent for the Russo Brothers to fiddle with genre movie staples in their later directorial works. Joe Russo’s work on the Community episode “For a Few Paintballs More,” for example, takes a cue from Welcome to Collinwood by juxtaposing the ramshackle characters of Greendale Community College with elements evoking spaghetti Westerns and epics like Star Wars . A more surface-level appropriation of genre movie hallmarks would emerge in their Marvel Cinematic Universe output. Captain America: The Winter Soldier channels the vibes of political thrillers in its first act while Avengers: Endgame nods to classic time travel movies once the main characters decide to pull off a “time heist.”

Ensemble Casts Have Always Been Their Thing

Image via Warner Bros

Cinema’s past is always in the eye of Anthony and Joe Russo and that trend dates back to Welcome to Collinwood. This heist movie also introduced the duo’s fascination with ensemble pieces. This trait was inevitable when they started directing sitcoms, a domain known for juggling multiple plot lines in 22-minute chunks of storytelling. But it became even more apparent by the time Captain America: Civil War emerged and the duo’s filmmaking scope expanded well beyond the title character to include plot lines revolving around Wanda Maximoff, Peter Parker, and T’Challa.

This trait would become even more pronounced once the two shifted their focus to directing Avengers installments, with Avengers: Infinity War bouncing around across different planets from scene to scene. Their scope is nowhere near as expansive or insightful as masters of ensemble cinema like Robert Altman or Luis Bunuel. However, Anthony and Joe Russo have constantly shown an interest through their films in seeing how one situation can affect multiple people. Whether it’s the Sokvoia Accords or a ramshackle heist in Cleveland, no two people respond to the same major even the same way and, in their best movies, the Russo’s have used ensemble casts to thoughtfully explore this concept.

The Use of Their Hometown: Cleveland

Image via Warner Bros

These two filmmakers have also often made Cleveland, Ohio a centerpiece of their works. This city is where they were born and raised, and they’ve constantly returned to it in their works. That’s most apparent with Welcome to Collinwood, which even names itself after a neighborhood in Cleveland. However, the various Marvel Cinematic Universe installments have also shot scenes in Cleveland, Ohio, usually as a stand-in for other locales like Washington D.C. Their 2021 drama Cherry was also largely set there and was meant to shine attention to how the opioid crisis had impacted an area near and dear to the director’s hearts.

While it’s a pivotal piece across their works, the Russo’s don’t tend to use Cleveland, Ohio as meaningfully as they could. The fact that it’s often just a backdrop mimicking other more famous American locations in their Marvel works symbolizes how their personal attachment to this city doesn’t translate to it feeling as singular as it could. Cherry, for instance, is so overloaded with visual flourishes that any sense of identity tied to Cleveland, Ohio gets lost in the shuffle. It’s hard to get a sense of what this city means to the filmmakers or in-movie characters when the most memorable location we see in Cherry’s vision of Cleveland is a Subway restaurant and a smattering of banks.

Even in something more intimate like Welcome to Collinwood, any sense of personality in the various nooks and crannies of Cleveland, Ohio aren’t especially tangible. Compare Collinwood’s treatment of Cleveland to the depictions of everyday American locations in the works of Sean Baker or Kelly Reichardt. These filmmakers can make seemingly disposable places like a donut shop or a Walgreen’s parking lot places teeming with life, while the camera often lingers on an assortment of everyday people just trying to navigate everyday existence. These are the people that make a city home, but they’re also the kind of folks that the Russo Brothers struggle to notice even when they’re not directing a feature fixated on Infinity Stones. Cleveland, Ohio is present in the Russo Brothers’ filmography, but it doesn’t have a sizeable presence in terms of emotions or personality.

The Drawbacks and Lack of Realism

Image via Warner Bros

Another drawback of the duo’s work that was apparent from the get-go in Welcome to Collinwood is their frustrating handling of women and people of color. Starting with this early feature, it’s worth noting that just under half of the population of Cleveland, Ohio is Black. You wouldn’t know that from watching Collinwood, though, where Isaiah Washington is the only prominent Black actor (Gabrielle Union also shows up in a brief role). This goes hand-in-hand with the lack of realism in the film’s depiction of Cleveland, Ohio. How can you really make something that speaks to the authenticity of a city if you refuse to spotlight its actual denizens?

This issue related to race would persist in their Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, which do feature more non-white performers than titles directed in this franchise direct by filmmakers like Joss Whedon. However, of their four Marvel Studios titles, only Civil War found the time to make a non-white character somebody with a standalone plot line. Their issues with race came to a head in 2020 with Extraction, which was penned by Joe Russo. This Chris Hemsworth action vehicle was a white savior movie to a tee and depicted Bangladesh as a yellow-tinted Hellscape teeming with villainy.

Women have rarely found more prominent roles in their works, as evidenced by the presence of ladies in Welcome to Collinwood. Much like with people of color, there would be only limited roles for ladies in subsequent Russo Brothers titles like You, Me, and Dupree or Cherry, both of which only have roles for ladies as broadly defined love interests. The Russo’s inclination to pay tribute to, rather than subvert, genre movie norms mean they also tend to, whether consciously or unconsciously, inherit the troubling gender and racial norms of their spiritual predecessors. That’s not to say either Anthony or Joe Russo is racist or misogynistic or anything like that. This is merely an observation that the reliance on pastiche in their works, like Welcome to Collinwood, inevitably leads to reinforcing the norms for how marginalized groups are treated in American cinema.

Who Are the Russos, as Filmmakers?

Watching Welcome to Collinwood in 2022, it’s strange to imagine where the Russo Brothers would go as filmmakers after this. This is a film that, like so many early 2000s indies, was channeling the vibes of Steven Soderbergh and Quentin Tarantino, two filmmakers that one wouldn’t directly associate with Cherry or Captain America: Civil War. It’s also got slow-burn visual-based humor, a contrast to the more dialogue-based gags that would begin populating their filmography with You, Me, and Dupree. Only the final moral, about how human connections are worth more than any pile of money, feels at home with scenes from their later films. Captain America slow dancing with Peggy Carter or the most intimate moments between Tom Holland’s protagonist in Cherry and his love interest do feel like extensions of this post-heist lesson.

Nobody who sat down in a movie theater to watch Welcome to Collinwood could’ve imagined what would come next in the filmography of the Russo Brothers, least of all these filmmakers themselves. Through wading through the finer details of their works, one can appreciate how Anthony and Joe Russo do have a talent for stepping into pre-established worlds, like the chaos of the Bluth family or the various sections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and handling everything like pros.

On the other hand, one also understands how much of their career, especially when it comes to smaller titles like Collinwood or Cherry, tend to lack insight into who Anthony and Joe Russo are as people. We know what movies they like, but we don’t know what they’re like. Questions like what Cleveland, Ohio mean to them or what makes certain movies so special to them remain a mystery after two decades of directorial work. Sometimes, being an enigma as a filmmaker is alright if you’re already trying to juggle lots of Marvel superheroes. But Welcome to Collinwood, above all else, served as an early sign of how the Russo Brothers struggle with being vulnerable enough to turn their pastiches into more than just echoes of the past.