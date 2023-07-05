Who would’ve thought that the Countess loved mudding? A new teaser for Bravo’s upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake sees the ladies filling in audiences on the terms they’ll be hearing in just a few short days. Along with the educational aspect, we’re also getting their reviews on a few of the activities they did when they left their comfort zone of the Upper East Side of Manhattan and set out for a quieter life in Benton, Illinois on the new reality series.

Seated side-by-side, the teaser opens on RHONY alumnus Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, two women that were with the reality series from its early days. Since the cast was given a shakeup over the last two years, Bravo and Andy Cohen decided to listen to the fans and give the gals the spin-off they deserved, dropping them in the middle of the Midwest in a small town where everyone knows one another. In the teaser clip, the ladies recount some of their experiences like going fishing for crappies (and men) and going mudding in monster trucks - an activity that de Lesseps was particularly into. Tossing in a few innuendos and a reference to their fellow ex-wife Ramona Singer, the entertaining and chummy teaser gives us hope for what’s to come during the ladies’ adventure to the country.

Along with their stint on Crappie Lake, Morgan and de Lesseps will be joining a familiar call sheet for the RHONY take on The Real Housewives spin-off series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Joining them will be fan-favorite women including Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, and Singer. Piling on a jet to travel to Saint Barthélemy, the women will have a week of sun, adventure, and drama as they head back to the familiar location from the show’s fifth season. For those who may not remember, the iconic trip saw de Lesseps and Morgan falling in lust with a local man who resembled Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, something we hope will be brought up if not indulged in all over again as both women are now single.

RELATED: How ‘The Real Housewives’ Plays Into Patriarchal Stereotypes

What Other Real Housewives Content Can I Feast My Eyes On?

Image via Bravo

As of right now, audiences have the chance to tune in weekly for fresh episodes of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Season 17 of the series that started it all, The Real Housewives of Orange County. Back in June, the thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped following a tense three-part reunion - with all episodes now streaming on Peacock should you need to catch up. Along with Crappie Lake, a revamped version of The Real Housewives of New York City is just around the corner. Set to premiere on July 16, the show’s fourteenth season will feature an all-new cast following the rocky wrap of Season 13.

Check out the latest teaser from Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake below and tune in for the journey when the series premieres on July 9.