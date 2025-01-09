2025 is going to be another scream-worthy year for the horror genre. On the TV side of things, It: Welcome to Derry is at the top of most Stephen King fans’ lists. The prequel to director Andy Muschietti’s 2010s It duology is set to debut on HBO and Max sometime this year. We’ve gotten new images, footage, and a bit of story-rated teases to hold Pennywise over until the series' eventual debut. However, Welcome to Derry arguably just got its biggest update yet.

Speaking with Radio TU this week, Muschietti revealed his hopes for Welcome to Derry to last three seasons while also going into the plot of Pennywise’s next misadventure. “It’s a story that’s based on the interludes of the book. The interludes are basically chapters that reflect Mike Hanlon’s research. They’re fragments of his research. For 27 years, it’s the guy trying to figure out what it is, what did it, who did it, who saw it, and all that stuff.” He would continue detailing Derry’s horrific history:

“So they talk about catastrophic events from the past, like the fire in the Black Spot…. the massacre of the Bradley Gang, a gang of bank robbers in the ’30s… and the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks. Every time [Pennywise] comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens at the beginning of that cycle.”

The filmmaker would go on to describe his plan for the series. "We are basing the three seasons of this series on each of these catastrophic events. There’s a reason why the story is told backwards. So the first season is 1962, the second season is 1935, and the third season is 1908.” While that may seem like an ambitious timeline, it sounds like Warner Brothers is eager to do more business in the ill-fated town of Derry as Muschietti finished off, stating the studio is “very interested in making the second season as soon as possible.”

Pennywise Remains a Major Horror Asset for Warner Bros.

Close

Because the horror genre for WB was dominated by The Conjuring Universe during the 2010s, it's easy to forget how well the It films did for them. Besides being critical hits with It (2017) holding a certified-fresh 85% and It: Chapter Two having a fresh 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, they were some of the most financially successful films of their decade. It was a terrifying juggernaut, making over $708 million worldwide (still one of the highest-grossing rated-R films of all time) while Chapter Two grossed $473 million worldwide. That obviously wasn't as big as the first film, but the King adaptation still managed to clear its budget by a wide margin. Now that we're half a decade removed from Chapter Two’s release, it's going to be interesting to see how well Welcome to Derry does for HBO. Particularly given Muschietti’s deep involvement and modern horror legend Bill Skarsgård is reprising his breakout role as Pennywise.

When Does ‘Welcome to Derry’ Premiere?

It: Welcome to Derry still doesn't have a premiere date yet, but as previously mentioned, Season 1 will be released this year. Muschietti directed the first four episodes of the series out of nine in total. While horror fans wait for more updates, both It films are streaming on Max.

Watch It on Max