Bring out the red balloons as IT prequel series Welcome to Derry announces new cast members. The highly anticipated series chronicles Pennywise the Clown’s origin story and expands on Andy Muschietti's two-part adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name. Fans were overjoyed to learn that Bill Skarsgård will return to his titular role as the series reunites him with the creatives behind the original movie, promising lots of haunting and supernatural horrors.

The new names in the cast, according to Bloody Disgusting, include Kimberly Guerrero (Reservation Dogs), Star Trek: Discovery’s Dorian Grey, and Alixandra Fuchs. Also joining the cast is Thomas Mitchell who’s known for titles like RoboCop, Red, V/H/S/94, and more along with Rise of the Planet of the Apes star BJ Harrison, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives. Further rounding off the cast are Sullivan's Crossing’s Peter Outerbridge, Fargo’s Shane Marriott, along with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City alum Chad Rook, Joshua Odjick, and Morningstar Angeline.

What Else We Know About ‘Welcome to Derry’?

Image via Max

While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, the series is expected to chronicle the origin of Pennywise leading up to the events in the first IT film. While IT Chapter Two alluded to how Pennywise came to be, the full story is still a mystery. King previously stated his excitement, sharing:

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!”

Muschietti returns to direct several of the episodes. He’s joined in the writer’s room by his sister and frequent collaborator Barbara Muschietti, as well as co-showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. All of them will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside Roy Lee (Barbarian), Dan Lin (Godzilla vs. Kong), and Shelley Meals (Shadow and Bone).

The previously announced cast includes the likes of Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Chris Chalk along with Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider. Overall, the series has an impressive lineup of talent all around. It’ll be fun to see how this series unfolds. Currently, Welcome to Derry has no release date or window, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the prequel series with our comprehensive guide.