The Big Picture Rudy Mancuso joins HBO's It prequel series, Welcome To Derry, for a recurring role.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the series explores the events before the iconic characters met Pennywise.

Mancuso's career has primarily focused on comedy, but he embraces a darker role in this series.

Rudy Mancuso is going to be singing a very different tune from the jovial sounds we heard in his feature-length directorial debut, Música, as the actor is the latest name to join the ever-growing call sheet for HBO’s Welcome To Derry (working title). Details surrounding Mancuso’s character are being kept tightly under wraps, but according to Deadline, who dropped the exclusive news, Mancuso was tapped for a recurring role in the highly-anticipated It prequel series.

With Bill Skarsgård getting back into the makeup chair to reprise his role as Pennywise/It from the most recent feature-length adaptations of the iconic Stephen King novel, the production continues to show promise even if it was pushed further back than we’d like. The story set to unfold in Welcome To Derry won’t be found in any of King’s published works as it was instead penned by It and It Chapter Two helmer, Andy Muschietti, who worked alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. The series aims to tell the story of what happened before Mike, Beverly, and the rest of the gang met the killer clown.

Muschietti will again leave his stamp on the project, directing four episodes of the nine-episode season, and will also join the team as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti under their Double Dream banner. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will collaborate as co-showrunners and join as executive producers alongside Skarsgård, David Coatsworth, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. Mancuso joins a call sheet that so far includes the likes of Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), James Remar (The Warriors), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), Stephen Rider (Daredevil), Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (Dogman), and more.

Rudy Mancuso Is Embracing The Darker Side Of Life

Having got his start as a YouTube and Vine star, Mancuso’s career has largely been making people smile and brightening their day with his content. This past year, the multi-hyphenate performer released his first feature-length flick, Música, onto Prime Video following a successful world premiere at SXSW. Based loosely on his life and his experiences with synesthesia, the film follows a young man who finds himself stuck in a rut and torn between two love interests - one being played by Mancuso’s real-life girlfriend, Camila Mendes (Riverdale). The actor, composer, and writer can also be seen in Muschietti’s The Flash and has performed around the world as a musician.

Welcome To Derry has not set a specific release date but it’s expected to land on Max in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more details and learn everything there is to know here in our handy guide.