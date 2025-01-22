Horror fans are in for a treat in 2025 with a plethora of movies in the genre coming to the big screen as for the small screen, It: Welcome to Derry is on the top of the list for fans of the franchise or writer Stephen King. We know the series will come out sometime this year, with some images, footage, and a bit of story-rated teases until the series' eventual debut. The show’s casting director Rich Delia recently revealed another juicy detail, about the fate of some characters to The Direct.

Delia previously cast It and It: Chapter 2 and was tasked to find a new group of losers for the upcoming series that follows a brand new group of losers (as the kids are called in the original tale) as they come face-to-face with one of the scariest clown. Delia admitted that the process “felt like a little overwhelming.” Nonetheless, he appreciated makers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti as he divulged, “but the material was so strong, the characters are so rich and so deep. And Andy and Barbara care so much about this world that you just––when you're working with people like that who care and are giving it 100%, it makes you want to give 100%.”

The casting director also cited his previous experience of casting the losers “who have all gone on to do amazing things.” So, to find such talents again was a daunting process nonetheless, he “was just trying to uncover every stone as possible, to find these kids and find the most amazing, memorable kids that the audience will love, you know, falling in love with, and then some of them, of course, watching them die.” Who knew, Welcome to Derry would also be a tearjerker. Fans often get invested in their favorite fictional characters, especially young actors, so to lose them will be a big blow to them but will certainly bring more gravitas to the story (are you listening, Stranger Things?).

Welcome to Derry Has a Three-Season Arc

Along with following the new group of losers Welcome to Derry will further explore Pennywise's origin story. Andy Muschietti, previously revealed the plans for a three-season arc for the series, based on catastrophic events that occur when Pennywise comes out of hibernation, "We are basing the three seasons of this series on each of these catastrophic events. There’s a reason why the story is told backwards. So the first season is 1962, the second season is 1935, and the third season is 1908.”

It: Welcome to Derry will drop sometime on Max this year. Stay tuned to Collider for more.