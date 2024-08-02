The Big Picture Production wraps on Welcome to Derry after 237 shoot days. The premiere is scheduled for 2025 on HBO.

Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise in the upcoming prequel series after initially stepping away.

The ensemble cast includes familiar faces like Madeleine Stowe and Chris Chalk for the horrifying tale in small-town Derry.

The cast and crew of the upcoming It prequel series, Welcome to Derry, are ready to float on to the next gig. Posting the terrific news to his social media account, the project’s co-showrunner, executive producer, and co-scribe, Jason Fuchs, shared an update complete with a photo from the set. The image sees Fuchs’ production chair with his name stitched onto the back along with a red balloon - which needs no explanation - and a pair of headphones hanging off the side. In the caption, he wrote,

“237 shoot days later… That is a picture wrap on this season of “Welcome to Derry”. Surreal. What a ride. Can’t wait for you to see this thing.”

As a fan, this is the kind of update we look forward to, knowing that things are on track for the long-awaited episodic prequel to arrive on HBO next year. Likewise, for Fuchs and the rest of the creative team behind Welcome to Derry, a post like this is the culmination of blood, sweat, and tears shed over the course of more than two years since the production was announced. Okay, so maybe no blood, but it seemed on brand with the content. Fuchs, who got his start with the franchise as the co-producer on 2019’s It Chapter Two, has been involved since the start, along with Andy Muschietti who helmed the pair of recent cinematic features.

One person who said he wouldn’t be involved with the origin story of Derry’s demonic clown was the face behind Pennywise in Muschietti’s film series, Bill Skarsgård. Back in 2023, The Crow actor confirmed that he would not be reprising the role, even going so far as to give his advice to the actor who would step into the shoes previously worn by him and the iconic Tim Curry. But, things are always changing - especially in Hollywood - and, after tossing over the idea of returning to Derry to wreak more havoc, Skarsgård was officially set to return to the killer role in May.

Meet the Ensemble Cast Behind ‘Welcome to Derry’

Image via Instagram

Forming the unsuspecting citizens of the tiny town whose lives (and possibly bodies) will be ripped to shreds by Pennywise is a call sheet that includes Madeleine Stowe (The Last of the Mohicans), Stephen Rider (Daredevil), Rudy Mancuso (Música), Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), James Remar (The Warriors), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and more.

Check out Fuchs’ wrap announcement post above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Welcome to Derry. In the meantime, you can learn everything there is to know about the horror prequel series here in our handy guide.