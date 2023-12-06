The Big Picture Max released a video showcasing their upcoming programming slate for 2024/2025, including a first look at the It prequel series Welcome to Derry.

The show will explore Pennywise's origin story and take place in the 1960s leading up to the events of the first IT film.

Other projects revealed in the video include The Penguin, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, The Sympathizer, Conan O'Brien Must Go, and the return of several existing shows.

Max has released a new video highlighting their upcoming 2024/2025 slate of programming — and with it we've finally gotten a first look at the It prequel series Welcome to Derry. Based on iconic horror author Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, It introduced audiences to the horric character Pennywise, an alien entity that takes the shape of your worst fear in order to, quite literally, scare you to death before chowing down for a meal, appearing most famously as a clown.

The novel was adapted into a TV movie miniseries in the 90s staring Tim Curry as the traumatizing dancing clown. While his take on the role is iconic in its own right, the miniseries itself is pretty dated. That's why it was a welcome surprise when It was rebooted in 2017 with It and It: Chapter Two in 2019. While both films were received positively, as It was given a fresh score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and Chapter Two a 62%, it was the first film's box office numbers made waves. It grossed over $700 million worldwide, landing the film as one of the top 5 highest-grossing rated-R films of all time. Naturally, the story was slated to continue, hence the prequel series Welcome to Derry.

The show will take place in the 1960s as it slowly leads up to the events of the first IT film. Although it has been confirmed that Bill Skarsgård’s not expected to return to the series as Pennywise, Welcome to Derry will still involve the dancing clown as the show is set to explore Pennywise's origin story. Currently, the It prequel will star Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. Co-showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will work with 2017 It director Andy Muschietti to tie the project in with the already established films.

What Else Was Revealed in the Max Video?

Aside from the exciting first look at Welcome to Derry, Max has given a glimpse at various projects set to be released in 2024 as well. First things first: The Penguin. Colin Farrell returns to his DC comic book villain Penguin from his highly successful role in Matt Reeves's The Batman. Kicking off Reeves's expanded Bat-verse, The Penguin will be an eight-episode character study on how the Penguin transforms into a major threat as he gains more and more power. The show will lead into The Batman: Part Two, which is currently slated to hit theaters on October 3, 2025.

The line-up also gives glimpses into a new True Detective series starring Jodi Foster called True Detective: Night Country, the limited series The Regime starring Kate Winslet, The Sympathizer starring Sandra Oh and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., and Conan O’Brien Must Go starring, well Conan O'Brien. Plus returning shows include Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 3 of Industry, the final season of My Brilliant Friend, docu-series The Jinx, the highly anticipated second season of House of Dragon, Hacks, returning comedy series Somebody Somewhere, Tokyo Vice, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the Mindy Kaling comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, the teen drama Euphoria, The White Lotus, another season of And Just Like That, Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show, Elizabeth and The Franchise. Talk about a mouthful. 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for television.

Watch the full video below, featuring Max's 2024 and 2025 line-up:

Welcome to Derry Release Date 2025-00-00 Cast Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, stephen rider, Madeleine Stowe Main Genre Horror Genres Horror Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Max Franchise(s) IT Directors Andy Muschietti Showrunner Jason Fuchs

