Andy Muschietti and Stephen King have been working together for just short of a decade since the former served as the director on the cinematic adaptation of the latter’s beloved horror novel, It. Over two parts, Muschietti masterfully crafted a terrifying tale that brought the monster at the heart of the story to life, a role perfectly executed by Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu). Six years have passed since It Chapter Two scared its way into cinemas, and now the dynamic duo are back in action with Muschietti developing a prequel series for Max titled IT: Welcome to Derry. Set to arrive later this year, the episodic project plans to tell the story of what happened before Georgie sailed his paper sailboat into the sewer, where we first met the shapeshifting killer clown.

As we await the arrival of the series on bated breath, Muschietti opened up about how involved the legendary author is in the show’s creation. Speaking with Radio TU, The Flash and Mama director shared a bit about the pair’s friendship and how it’s affected their latest team-up, saying,

“Stephen King has to approve everything. But it was really informal this time. I’ve had a close relationship with Stephen King since I made the movies. He writes to me, and I write him back. It’s an honor for me, and I consider him a friend.”

When it comes to how Muschietti brought up the prequel project to King, he explained,

“One day, I wrote to him and said, ‘We have this idea, which is to develop the interludes in a miniseries that will take place before the events of the movie,’ and he loved it. He said, ‘Let’s do it!’ Obviously, as we progressed, we kept showing him the work, and he approved the first draft of the script. Then we showed him where we would take the future seasons of the show. He trusts us because of what we did with the movies, which he loved as much as audiences did.”

Who Else Will Be Part of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’?

Because the series will happen years before we meet Bill, Richie, and the rest of the gang, a slew of new characters will be introduced in Welcome to Derry. Filling out the ensemble is a lineup that includes Jovan Adepo (Babylon), James Remar (Dexter), Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason) and Stephen Rider (Daredevil).

