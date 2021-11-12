As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the company has released a new trailer for Welcome to Earth, an all-new original series from National Geographic starring the iconic Will Smith, taking audiences to the farthest reaches of our planet to explore just how wild and wondrous it really is.

The new trailer, accompanied by a poster announcing its December release, sees Smith teaming up with a group of experts to explore the oddities that make up Earth, stepping into a new age of exploration to bring science and discovery right into audiences' homes. Produced by Academy Award nominee Darren Aronofsky, the six-part series will see Smith rappelling on icebergs, coming face to face with some of the world’s wildest creatures, and even taking a submarine down to the depths of the ocean, taking in sights few humans have ever seen.

“There’s a new breed of explorers taking me to the ends of the Earth,” Smith says, over footage of strange animals, beautiful landscapes, and off-the-wall adventures, “To discover hidden worlds that sit beyond our senses. Once you decode the mysteries, you can find crucial information about the world around us.”

Welcome to Earth is one of a number of new National Geographic projects previewed as part of Disney+ Day, paired with the premiere of the trailer for Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, an adventure series that pits another Disney-adjacent star up against the wonders of nature — though in a more intense manner — also produced by Aronofsky. The series arrives as part of the streamer’s heap of December premieres, giving families plenty of content to binge over the Christmas holidays.

All six episodes of Welcome to Earth will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 8. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

